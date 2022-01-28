Manchester United could make a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but, despite reports to the contrary, they are said to have not made a bid to PSV for in demand Ibrahim Sangare (Sunday Mirror).

In case their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong fails, United are reportedly eyeing Ruben Neves as an alternative (Sunday Express).

Amid interest from Newcastle, Leeds want more than £35m to sell Jack Harrison (Mail on Sunday).

Julian Nagelsmann has reiterated his insistence that Bayern Munich do not need to add the services of Cristiano Ronaldo (Sunday Express).

Sevilla are set to reignite previous interest in Chilean striker Ben Brereton Diaz, but are only prepared to pay Blackburn £10m (The Sun on Sunday).

West Ham have reportedly made a £32.5m bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and are waiting on a response (Mail on Sunday).

Edging closer to an exit, Calvin Bassey has been left out of Rangers' squad for a friendly (Sunday Record). They are thought to be interested in making a bid for Liverpool's Ben Davies as a replacement (Scottish Sun).

After his Monaco contract expired, former Everton loanee Djibril Sidibe wants to return to the Premier League. His former team has seen an approach for Maxwel Cornet snubbed by Burnley, with the Toffees only bid a 'loan with a view' (The Sun on Sunday).