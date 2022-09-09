Sporting Life
Saturday's paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Nicolas Pepe, Robert Lewandowski, Jesse Lingard

By Sporting Life
09:11 · SAT July 16, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Saturday's back pages, including updates on Leeds pursuit to replace Raphinha.

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to miss out on Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski as he nears a move to Barcelona (The Telegraph).

Arsenal are to speed up their attempts to convince Bukayo Saka into signing a new contract amid reports that Manchester City view their youngster as Raheem Sterling's dream replacement (Daily Mail).

Jesse Lingard is considering a move to Saudi Arabia after setting a transfer deadline for himself (Daily Star).

Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Alisson could the miss the start of the season as injury problems start piling up for Jurgen Klopp (The Sun).

Chelsea have revived their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde after missing out on Manchester City defender Nathan Ake (The Guardian).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to complete a move to Arsenal as Manchester City's overhaul continues (Daily Mail).

Leeds are interested in signing Nicolas Pepe to replace Raphinha, according to reports (The Sun).

Manchester United are expected to 'imminently' announce the signing of defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax after the Red Devils confirmed the free transfer arrival of Christian Eriksen on Friday (Daily Express).

Transfer Blog

Atletico Madrid and Olympique Marseille are looking to sign William Saliba on a permanent deal (The Independent), which has led to Arsenal reigniting their interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba (Daily Express).

Real Madrid have been 'pleasantly surprised' by Eden Hazard - who has returned to pre-season training in 'perfect condition' (Daily Star).

Wolves have asked about Lens right back Jonathan Clauss, 29, who also has interest from Chelsea and Manchester United (Daily Mail).

England coach Gareth Southgate could leave out several players from his World Cup squad due to their refusal to take the Covid vaccine (Daily Mail).

ALSO READ: Every done deal this transfer window

