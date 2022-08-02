Barcelona are trying to persuade Frenkie de Jong to join Manchester United, telling the Dutch midfielder they need the money. He is reportedly refusing to leave however, with Barca prepared to threaten to freeze him out to force through a £63m deal (Express, Mirror, Sun).

A man he could be playing with should he move to Old Trafford is Cristiano Ronaldo. He has posted on social media for the first time since failing to return for pre-season training, posting an image of him in the gym wearing a pair of United shorts (Sun).

The likelihood of him staying in Manchester is growing as it's believed Ronaldo has rejected the chance to become the world's highest-paid footballer by moving to Saudi Arabia (Express) while Chelsea are believed to no longer be interested in signing him (Times).

Middlesbrough's Djed Spence should finally complete his move to Tottenham on Friday after a £12m fee was agreed (Times).

Newcastle continue to be linked with a host of players, with Leeds winger Jack Harrison now a £20m target and their pursuit of Real Madrid midfield Marco Asensio ongoing (Mail).

But Alexander Isak and Moussa Diaby, two of their main targets, look unlikely to be moving to St James' because of high wage demands (Telegraph).

Two former Liverpool midfielders could be up for grabs this summer as PSG plan a clear-out, including Georginio Wijnaldum, while Emre Can is expected to leave Dortmund with manager Edin Terzic unhappy about his attitude (Mail).

Arsenal are readying themselves for a bid from Juventus for centre-back Gabriel, while one player could be moving from Italy to London after West Ham bid £34m for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca (Daily Mail).

A battle is on between Crystal Palace, Leicester and Southampton to sign young Chelsea defender Levi Colwill (Daily Mail).

Having already lost Joe Aribo to Southampton, Rangers face a battle to hang on to another of the stars of their run to the Europa League final with Ajax determined to sign Calvin Bassey. They face a battle with Brighton, though (Daily Record, Scottish Sun, The Athletic).

In terms of incomings, Rangers are hoping to complete the signing of Bayern Munich's Malik Tillman by the end of the weekend (Times).