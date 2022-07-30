Manchester United are now on red alert as it is being reported that Ajax have accepted defeat in their bid to stop Lisandro Martinez from leaving the club but want £46m (The Times).

Former Manchester United and PSG striker Edinson Cavani is in discussions with Serie A club Monza as he could make a surprise transfer having previously sought a move to Spain (Daily Mail).

Arsenal have admitted defeat on a move for Houssem Aouar, but one of his Lyon team-mates is of interest this summer. The Gunners along with Newcastle and Roma are all chasing Lyon player Lucas Paqueta (Daily Mirror).

Barcelona are willing to include Memphis Depay or Sergino Dest in a deal to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla (Daily Express).

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly planning to offload as many as seven more players during the summer transfer window including Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay (Daily Mirror).

Mike Dean says fans should be able to listen to referees and VARs debating decisions and thinks the change will come in the near future (The Times).

A number of players face being forced into coronavirus quarantine upon arrival at this year's World Cup in Qatar over their refusal to get vaccinated against the disease (The Telegraph).

Burnley have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Netherlands U21 international Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan (The Athletic).