Newcastle's hierarchy have unanimously agreed that Alexander Isak would be an ideal signing to boost their attack but would need to spend almost their entire remaining transfer budget to sign the Sweden international (Daily Telegraph).

Newcastle have also reportedly placed Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on their striker shortlist (Daily Express).

Chelsea have made a move to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and could still try to add Presnel Kimpbembe to Thomas Tuchel's defensive options (Daily Telegraph).

Raheem Sterling is jetting out to join his new Chelsea team-mates as Thomas Tuchel steps up his bid to land Koulibaly (Daily Mirror).

A potential outgoing at Stamford Bridge? Jorginho has cast doubt over his future, despite expressing his love for the club (The Sun).

West Ham are still interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja despite their enquiry for Sassuolo target man Gianluca Scamacca (Daily Mail).

Over to Manchester United, who will meet with Ajax on Wednesday as their move for defender Lisandro Martinez reaches a key stage (Daily Express).

United are also reportedly interested in a transfer for Kyle Walker-Peters, with Arsenal battling for his signature (The Sun).

Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Paris Saint-Germain but they rejected him, reports suggest (The Sun).

Neymar's hopes of leaving the French giants appear to be over after clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United were told of his estimated £35m yearly wage (The Independent).

Antonio Conte hinted Tottenham are ready to carry on spending as they bid to fight on four fronts this season (The Sun).

That has led to them remaining keen on bringing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay back to the Premier League but it appears the former Manchester United man would rather battle for his place at the Nou Camp (Daily Star).