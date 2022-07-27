After offloading Hakim Ziyech and potentially losing out on Raphinha, Chelsea are shifting their interest former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry (Daily Mail). They have also identified Real Betis' holding midfielder Guido Rodriguez as a possible replacement for N'Golo Kante, who is linked to the Gunners (Daily Express).

Wolves are in advanced talks with Burnley over deal for centre-back Nathan Collins, perhaps raising funds by considering an offer for Fabio Silva from Anderlecht (Daily Mail).

Barca are increasingly confident of signing Leeds' Raphinha (The Times), with Frenkie de Jong's exit to Manchester United looking more likely. United's big-wigs are in Barcelona to get it over the line (The Sun).

After being told by manager Simone Inzaghi that he is not in his Inter Milan plans, Alexis Sanchez is reportedly looking to terminate his contract (Daily Star).

Mesut Ozil has reportedly left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated (The Sun).

Brentford are thought to be on the brink of signing of former Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, who is available on a free transfer (Daily Mail).

Ajax have apparently increased their asking price for in demand defender Lisandro Martinez (Daily Mirror).