Barcelona are reportedly plotting an audacious move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva despite the Catalan club's perilous financial situation (Daily Mail).

City are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but any deal for the France international could be dependent on Thomas Tuchel's side landing their other transfer targets this summer (Daily Mail).

Raheem Sterling is waiting for the full results of his medical before linking up with his new Chelsea team-mates in the United States (The Sun).

Chelsea reportedly have 'no problem' meeting Napoli's £34m asking price for defender Kalidou Koulibaly but are demanding a fee of £7m to sell Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona (The Sun).

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed bids have come in for Lucas Paqueta with the Brazil international targeted by Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle United (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been 'offered' Emmanuel Dennis and Maxwel Cornet as Eddie Howe mulls over his transfer options (Daily Express).

Barcelona appear to have won the race to sign Chelsea target Raphinha (Daily Mail).

Steven Bergwijn was shocked by the opportunity to join Ajax but he believes the move is a step up (The Sun).