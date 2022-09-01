The latest rumours and gossip from Sunday's back pages, including the latest on Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona future.
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has 'totally ruled out' a summer transfer to Manchester United with a list of 10 reasons not to join the club, according to reports in Spain (Sunday Mirror).
One incoming at Old Trafford though, as they are closing in on signing free agent Thomas Strakosha to replace Dean Henderson, according to reports (Sun on Sunday).
Ajax have told United that they must raise their offer again in order to agree a deal for Lisandro Martinez, according to reports (Sunday Express).
More reports linking Ajax and United, as RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey has already hinted at a desire to follow Erik ten Hag to United after impressing while on loan at the Eredivisie club over the course of last season (Sunday Express).
Lucas Torreira appears to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal as he has been called up to the club's pre-season tour of the USA (Sunday Mirror).
The Gunners could be looking to bolster their midfield ranks, after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to rule out a transfer move for Youri Tielemans (Sun on Sunday).
Leeds forward Raphinha has given Barcelona 48 hours to finalise a deal as Chelsea look to pounce and seal his transfer (Sun on Sunday).
Should Raphinha leave, Leeds are expected to make one more big money move, but Serie A giants AC Milan are advancing in talks for Elland Road target Charles de Ketelaere from Bruges (Mail on Sunday).
With one winger looking like they are on the way out at Elland Road, Newcastle are weighing up a bid for Leeds' Jack Harrison (Mail on Sunday).
Chelsea could well benefit should Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt snub a move to Stamford Bridge in favour of Bayern Munich this summer as the Blues have reportedly been informed of Dayot Upamecano's potential availability (Sunday Express).
Over to Manchester City, and Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has revealed that no bids have been received for star defender Marc Cucurella (Mail on Sunday).
Villarreal midfielder Arnaut Danjuma has rejected the chance to join West Ham this summer (Mail on Sunday).
Celtic have made a bid of around £125,000 for St Mirren kid Dylan Reid (Scottish Sun).