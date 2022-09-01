Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has 'totally ruled out' a summer transfer to Manchester United with a list of 10 reasons not to join the club, according to reports in Spain (Sunday Mirror).

One incoming at Old Trafford though, as they are closing in on signing free agent Thomas Strakosha to replace Dean Henderson, according to reports (Sun on Sunday).

Ajax have told United that they must raise their offer again in order to agree a deal for Lisandro Martinez, according to reports (Sunday Express).

More reports linking Ajax and United, as RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey has already hinted at a desire to follow Erik ten Hag to United after impressing while on loan at the Eredivisie club over the course of last season (Sunday Express).

Lucas Torreira appears to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal as he has been called up to the club's pre-season tour of the USA (Sunday Mirror).

The Gunners could be looking to bolster their midfield ranks, after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to rule out a transfer move for Youri Tielemans (Sun on Sunday).

Leeds forward Raphinha has given Barcelona 48 hours to finalise a deal as Chelsea look to pounce and seal his transfer (Sun on Sunday).

Should Raphinha leave, Leeds are expected to make one more big money move, but Serie A giants AC Milan are advancing in talks for Elland Road target Charles de Ketelaere from Bruges (Mail on Sunday).