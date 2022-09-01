The top transfer gossip and rumours from Saturday's back pages, including Newcastle's ambitious move for Marco Asensio.

Marco Asensio could become the first marquee signing for Newcastle's ownership, with the Magpies plotting a move for the wantaway Real Madrid star. They face competition for the 26-year-old from Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan, amongst others (Daily Mail). Manchester United have upped their bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez to £43m, £5m more than their previous offer. Arsenal are said to have bid £38m for the player known as 'The Argentine Butcher' (Daily Mail) - read more about him here, as we look at why he is highly sought after Jose Mourinho is keen to bring free agent Paulo Dybala to Roma. The Argentinian forward left Juventus last month after the expiry of his contract and has been linked with Inter Milan, Manchester United & Chelsea. Mourinho believes Dybala is key to progressing the UEFA Conference League winners (Daily Mail) while it is reported elsewhere (The Sun) that the Red Devils have a 'free run' at him after Inter opted out of the race. Paper Talk: Thursday's gossip

Mourinho, meanwhile, is said to be keen on a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, a player he has long admired (Daily Express). Arsenal continue to be linked with Brazilian stars - the latest being Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, also a target of Newcastle. The 24-year-old midfielder could cost around £42m with the Gunners 'pushing hard' to get a deal done (The Sun). Chelsea are close to securing the signing of Raheem Sterling from Man City, but there is still work to be done for Nathan Ake's return to west London (Daily Telegraph). Man United are interested in RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, in a £13m move. It is claimed Ten Hag has spoken to the player already. The 20-year-old returned to Ajax on loan for the second half of last season, scoring seven goals in 11 apps (The Times).

Wayne Rooney could be set to return to the MLS as manager of former club DC United (The Sun). Barcelona are 'in a state of limbo' with Xavi fighting to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele, whose contract at the club expired last month, while sporting director Mateu Alemany is keen to sign Raphinha from Leeds (Daily Mirror). Meanwhile, it is claimed the Spanish giants have submitted a 'final offer' of £47m for Raphinha, who prefers a move there over Arsenal or Chelsea (Sport). Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the futures of Armando Broja and Levi Colwill, who were on loan at Southampton and Huddersfield respectively last season and are gathering interest with both loan and permanent moves mooted (Daily Mail). West Ham are considering bidding £13m for Roma's Justin Kluivert, 23, son of Netherlands legend Patrick (Gazzetta dello Sport), after having an offer turned down by Villarreal for ex-Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma (Goal). Bournemouth are keen on Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, with talks underway as they look to beat Napoli and AC Milan to his signature (The Athletic).