A man in demand this summer, the race is well and truly on to sign gifted Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez, this summer.

Wanting to test himself in the Premier League after developing into a multifaceted, complete player working under the expert tutelage of now Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, it appears Arsenal and the Red Devils are the frontrunners to secure his services. So versatile and capable of operating in central defence, central midfield or at left back, this certainly adds to his appeal, for this will give his new team's manager plentiful options to use his talents how best they see fit. Having excelled in central defence last season for the Dutch champions, the expectation is that no matter where he goes he'll most likely be deployed in the heart of defence.

Fearless, fiercely competitive and intelligent in his stopping work, forwards know they're in for a battle when they face off with the tigerish Argentine international. Reading the play coherently and scanning proficiently so he's aware of where opponents, teammates and vacant spaces are, this provides him with an ideal platform for success. Attentive and alert to threats, Martinez then understands if he needs to step out to break up attacks, track a runner in behind, provide covering support for a teammate, take on a blown marking assignment or communicate with a colleague to advise them of incoming danger. Undertaking his marking duties diligently, it's impressive how the 24-year-old reacts rapidly both to when his man drops deep with his back to goal, where he'll look to get touchtight and make life as uncomfortable for them in the hope of forcing a turnover, and when they look to run in behind, where his sharp turn of speed and agility hold him good stead.

Getting touchtight and applying aggressive pressure when his man drops deep

Anticipating danger and responding to triggers smoothly from his powerful, side-on crouched stance, this allows Martinez to move sharply in all directions off the balls of his feet to execute his actions effectively.

Smartly tracking the runner in behind

Typically timing his interventions nicely and picking his moments when to challenge, this ensures he can nip in early to recover possession and handle himself in 1v1s, where his concentration, decision making, low centre of gravity, strength and athleticism ensure he's a tough customer to outfox. Despite standing a diminutive 1.75cm, it's notable how good he is in the air, for he sets himself brilliantly to use his explosive leap and judgement to win a large chunk of his headers. In addition, how well balanced he remains and how shrewdly he picks up the ball's flight path and speed adds to his worth. As a result of his prowess in this area, he can clear danger from crosses into the box, be an asset in set-piece scenarios and help his team win second balls in midfield.

Cleanly winning the header so his team can regain the second ball

Powerfully winning his header so he can regain possession while remaining balanced and showing top judgement

Upon comparing him to Arsenal defender Gabriel, who is also 24 and plays at left centre back, but holds a 15cm height advantage over Martinez, it's striking to see from the Wyscout data that Martinez holds the ascendancy in aerial duels per 90 (4.63 to 3.05) and heading success rate (63.19% to 51.61%). Some extra numbers that warrant mention come from how he ranks ahead of the Brazilian in many more key metrics as depicted in the table below.

Tenacious and authoritative in his duels, how he blends power and finesse is a joy to watch, with the fundamentally sound stopper making it look easy at times due to his sound positioning and swift processing of situations. Contributing just as immensely going forward, the former Defensa y Justicia starlet's polish in possession is another vital string to his bow. To start with his passing, and his confidence, composure and vision to pinpoint his targets ensures he's a major asset when building out from the back. Assessing his options thoroughly and waiting for the moment he sees a weakness in the opposition shape, Martinez's progressive passing then comes to the fore. Capable of striking penetrative ground passes into his midfielders and attackers to beat the press, launching raking diagonal switches of play, obliging runners in behind with through balls on the ground or in the air and combining intricately in close quarters, his range and accuracy shines through.

Masterful defence splitting through ball

Wicked through ball in behind as he takes out a host of defenders to set up a chance

Sublime line breaking pass

Brilliantly weighted through ball over the top after disguising his intentions with his eyes and body shape

Usually weighting his passes ideally so they can be controlled cleanly on the preferred foot of a teammate or latched onto by runners, getting these little extra details amplifies his quality. It's also worth mentioning how the man with a wand of a left foot disguising his intentions with his body posture and eyes before finding an option the opposition weren't expecting. Whether circulating the ball calmly, helping bypass the first line of pressure, dictating the tempo from deep or creating openings for colleagues in the final third, he has a pass for just about any occasion. His assertive forward dribbles out from the back have been another crucial aspect of his armoury, allowing him to step comfortably into midfield, lure out pressers to then find a free man directly or via a third man combination and outfox opponents 1v1 if need be. Resistant to pressure to remain unfazed, the stocky powerhouse can not only breeze by opponents by outmuscling them or using smart alterations in pace and direction, but also with slick feints, shimmies and twists to gain separation.

Being so crisp in his first touch and ball control, plus adjusting his receiving angles so he knows whether to protect the ball or if he can let it run and open up his body, this heightens what an impact Martinez makes in this regard. Tying everything together with his movement and positioning, these are instrumental towards forming the conditions for progression as well, for he knows where to be located to give teammates passing options, provoke pressing actions and to form overloads. Having learned from a genius in the art of build up and possession play in Ten Hag at Ajax, Martinez is unquestionably well schooled with the knowledge of how best to dismantle opponents using the aforementioned mechanics. Stacking up excellently with Gabriel and leading him in a host of attacking numbers too, the Wyscout graphics underneath showcase his influence in terms of his key passing and ball carrying.