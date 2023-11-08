Transfer rumours and football gossip: Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jean-Clair Todibo

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly told the Gunners hierarchy about his desire to leave the Emirates amid strong interest from Serie A giants Juventus. (Daily Mail)

The Turin giants have reportedly sent sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and his assistant to keep tabs on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with hopes of potentially landing the Spurs midfielder in the January window. (Daily Telegraph)

The Premier League is reportedly still seeking clear-cut information over the scope of football’s independent regulator after the King confirmed its introduction in his speech. (The Times)

Arsenal are reportedly planning to hold talks with the Brazil football federation regarding Gabriel Jesus’ involvement in the upcoming international break. (Evening Standard)