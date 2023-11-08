Transfer rumours and football gossip: Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jean-Clair Todibo

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly told the Gunners hierarchy about his desire to leave the Emirates amid strong interest from Serie A giants Juventus. (Daily Mail)
The Turin giants have reportedly sent sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and his assistant to keep tabs on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with hopes of potentially landing the Spurs midfielder in the January window. (Daily Telegraph)
The Premier League is reportedly still seeking clear-cut information over the scope of football’s independent regulator after the King confirmed its introduction in his speech. (The Times)
Arsenal are reportedly planning to hold talks with the Brazil football federation regarding Gabriel Jesus’ involvement in the upcoming international break. (Evening Standard)
The PFA reportedly fear that long VAR checks will lead to a higher number of injuries. (The Sun)
Premier League players reportedly want referees to give in-game guidance regarding the amount of injury time to be added to games with concerns about greater risk of injury after longer matches. (Daily Mail)
Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is reportedly expected to be sidelined for at least a month after scans on a hamstring injury. (Evening Standard)
Former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been dismissed as Al-Ittihad coach just six months after winning the Saudi Pro League. (Mirror)
