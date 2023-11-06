Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea: Nine-man Spurs suffer costly home defeat

Cristian Romero faces a three-match ban after a red card for a dangerous tackle, while two of Spurs’ key performers – James Maddison and Micky van de Ven – were lost to injury, the latter appearing to sustain a significant hamstring tear.

Just 10 minutes into the second half Tottenham were reduced to nine men when Destiny Udogie was sent off for a second yellow card.

Here's a look at how the madness that unfolded in the Premier League contest.

13 minutes: Leading 1-0 through Dejan Kulusevski’s sixth-minute deflected goal, unbeaten leaders Tottenham are denied a second via Son Heung-min after VAR ruled the goal offside.

18: Udogie is fortunate to be only shown only a yellow card for a two-footed challenge on Raheem Sterling.

21: Romero escapes punishment for kicking out at Levi Colwill off the ball. However, with play continuing Sterling thinks he has equalised – only for VAR to rule it out for a handball.

28: Chelsea have a goal ruled out for offside by VAR as Nicolas Jackson is adjudged to be interfering when Moises Caicedo drills home from 25 yards. But VAR is not finished and goes back to a Romero challenge seconds before the disallowed goal and the Argentinian’s follow-through on Enzo Fernandez is deemed worthy of a red card and a penalty.