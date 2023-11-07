Sporting Life
Paper Talk - Todibo

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jean-Clair Todibo, Victor Osimhen, Federico Chiesa, Guido Rodriguez

By Sporting Life
08:25 · TUE November 07, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including January transfer window plans for multiple Premier League clubs.

Chelsea are lining up Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Thiago Silva, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Tottenham are interesting in adding Wilfred Ndidi to the squad in January. (Daily Express)

With "more frequent approaches" for a potential move, reports suggest Chelsea are "increasing pressure" on Napoli to sell Victor Osimhen to them. (The Sun)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to dodge a ban for his officiating rant. (Daily Telegraph)

The "unwavering support of Sir Alex Ferguson" are a boost for Erik ten Hag ahead of the huge game against FC Copenhagen. (The Sun)

Dan Ashworth has said both he and Eddie Howe are fully committed to Newcastle and won't be tempted by any possible approaches from Manchester United or England. (Daily Mail)

According to reports, Manchester United and Arsenal could be in a transfer battle for Federico Chiesa. (The Sun)

After Casemiro’s recent injury, United are also reportedly looking to reinforce the midfield with Real Betis Guido Rodriguez. (Daily Mail)

With Piotr Zielinski’s contract at Napoli expiring next summer, a number of clubs – including Liverpool – are reportedly weighing up a move for the midfielder. (Daily Mail)

Jadon Sancho has been removed from Manchester United's WhatsApp group. (The Sun)

Arsenal hope Gabriel Jesus will skip Brazil's World Cup qualifying games against Colombia and Argentina to recover from injury. (Daily Mail)

Teenager Endrick, who is moving to Real Madrid, has received his first call-up to Brazil’s Seleção. (The Athletic)

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are battling to sign Nathaniel Adjei. (The Sun)

Bruno Guimaraes in action against Dortmund
