Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

A hammering at the hands of Bayern was far from ideal preparation for Dortmund as they return to Champions League action. Harry Kane's hat-trick was the highlight in a comfortable 4-0 win for the defending champions - yet another sign that Die Schwarzgelben have issues when it comes to the big occasion. In contrast, Newcastle's 1-0 win over Arsenal saw them limit the opposition to a handful of chances. A deserved win overshadowed by tedious referee-related debate and laughable club statements. Yet we can't forget that Dortmund won the meeting of these two sides just a couple of weeks ago. An intriguing battle and one that is tough to call - that is reflected in the odds available.

What are the best bets?

Julian Ryerson is spoken to by the referee

I'm going to stick with the same method that landed a winner at 4/1 in the preview of the previous meeting between these two sides. He missed that game through illness, but JULIAN RYERSON 2+ FOULS provides appeal at 2/1. CLICK HERE to back Julian Ryerson 2+ fouls with Sky Bet It's unclear whether or not he'll be at left-back or right-back, but he will feature in some capacity in that Dortmund back line. He's committed at least one foul in six of his seven Bundesliga outings this season, while he saw three successful tackles in the 0-0 draw with Milan. Newcastle's desire to attack out wide plays a big part in this selection, with opposition full-backs often carded when coming up against Eddie Howe's side.

BuildABet @ 16/1 Julian Ryerson 2+ fouls

Jamaal Lascelles 2+ fouls

10+ corners Click here to back with Sky Bet Ryerson's defensive impact has already been discussed, but Jamaal Lascelles has been contributing since his return to the Newcastle line-up. The centre-back has committed at least one foul in each of his six league appearances, with two or more coming in three of his last four. There's also been a foul in both of his Champions League outings. Score prediction: Dortmund 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Team news

Dan Burn could miss out through injury

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic told the media that Emre Can is a doubt for the game while left-back Ramy Bensebaini has had hamstring issues throughout the week. Although they remain hopeful that he could feature. Marius Wolf is also a doubt, giving the hosts some issues at full-back. It's largely the same for Newcastle from the weekend win over Arsenal. Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy all miss out with injury, while Sandro Tonali is suspended. Dan Burn could be missing though with a back problem.

Predicted line-ups Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Süle, Schlotterbeck; F. Nmecha, Özcan; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Füllkrug. Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Schär, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.