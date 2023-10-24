Newcastle vs Dortmund betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Ramy Bensebaini to be carded at 29/10 (General)
There's a must-win feel to this contest already for Dortmund, with defeat potentially leaving them five points adrift of second with three games remaining.
Newcastle's surprise 4-1 hammering of PSG puts them top of the group, and confidence in their ability to win contests at home sees them as short as 4/7 in places to beat a Dortmund side unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far.
But their issues in this tough European group is where focus should be on their chances. Four of their five league games have been against those in the bottom five - against stronger sides, they've struggled.
This should still be a competitive contest though with both teams eager to attack.
Add in Artur Dias Soares' appointment as referee and there is a potential for cards in both teams. He's averaged 5.6 cards per game this season - three of them have seen six or more.
The best bets in the cards market come on the Dortmund side of things. The first of which is backing RAMY BENSEBAINI TO BE CARDED with 29/10 available with multiple bookmakers.
He should be lining up at left-back, and this has been a problematic position for Newcastle's opponents in the last few weeks - the opposition left-back has been carded in each of their last four.
That's hardly a surprise when 38% of Newcastle's attacks this season have been down their right side. There's been a preference to play out wide rather than through the middle.
Bensebaini's own stats offer encouragement too, with two cards in the league this season and at least a foul in every start. There were also six tackles and a foul in the draw with AC Milan.
On the other side, MARIUS WOLF should be drafted in to start at right-back, making his 4/1 FOR A CARD worth getting involved with.
He's committed a foul in each of his last two league starts, but Newcastle could target this side knowing the availability issues that Dortmund are facing.
Bensebaini's and Wolf's involvement has already been discussed in this contest, and Newcastle's wide play should force them into a few fouls.
Dortmund will look to attack and I'd back them to find the net, but it's a huge ask for anyone to keep out this Newcastle team at the moment.
Given that we're expecting them to win, it should be a game in which the over 2.5 goals line is hit.
Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Dortmund (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Newcastle remain without winger Harvey Barnes and midfielder Joe Willock, while Sven Botman remains a doubt as he continues his recovery.
Callum Wilson's goal at the weekend could see him force his way in ahead of Alexander Isak.
For the visitors, Julian Ryerson is missing through illness, meaning Wolf is likely to start in his place. Thomas Meunier and Youssoufa Moukoko are also sidelined.
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Isak, Gordon
Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; F. Nmecha, Emre Can; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Füllkrug
Odds correct at 1620 BST (24/10/23)
