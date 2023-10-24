Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Newcastle applaud their fans following the San Siro draw

Newcastle vs Dortmund betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
20:02 · WED October 25, 2023

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Ramy Bensebaini to be carded at 29/10 (General)

1pt Marius Wolf to be carded at 4/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 3/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 17/4

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

There's a must-win feel to this contest already for Dortmund, with defeat potentially leaving them five points adrift of second with three games remaining.

Newcastle's surprise 4-1 hammering of PSG puts them top of the group, and confidence in their ability to win contests at home sees them as short as 4/7 in places to beat a Dortmund side unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far.

But their issues in this tough European group is where focus should be on their chances. Four of their five league games have been against those in the bottom five - against stronger sides, they've struggled.

What are the best bets?

Anthony Gordon Newcastle
Winger Anthony Gordon has been in good form for Newcastle

This should still be a competitive contest though with both teams eager to attack.

Add in Artur Dias Soares' appointment as referee and there is a potential for cards in both teams. He's averaged 5.6 cards per game this season - three of them have seen six or more.

The best bets in the cards market come on the Dortmund side of things. The first of which is backing RAMY BENSEBAINI TO BE CARDED with 29/10 available with multiple bookmakers.

He should be lining up at left-back, and this has been a problematic position for Newcastle's opponents in the last few weeks - the opposition left-back has been carded in each of their last four.

Newcastle - % of flank attacks

That's hardly a surprise when 38% of Newcastle's attacks this season have been down their right side. There's been a preference to play out wide rather than through the middle.

Bensebaini's own stats offer encouragement too, with two cards in the league this season and at least a foul in every start. There were also six tackles and a foul in the draw with AC Milan.

On the other side, MARIUS WOLF should be drafted in to start at right-back, making his 4/1 FOR A CARD worth getting involved with.

He's committed a foul in each of his last two league starts, but Newcastle could target this side knowing the availability issues that Dortmund are facing.

BuildABet @ 10/1

  • Over 2.5 goals
  • Ramy Bensebaini 2+ fouls
  • Marius Wolf 2+ fouls

Click here to back with Sky Bet

Bensebaini's and Wolf's involvement has already been discussed in this contest, and Newcastle's wide play should force them into a few fouls.

Dortmund will look to attack and I'd back them to find the net, but it's a huge ask for anyone to keep out this Newcastle team at the moment.

Given that we're expecting them to win, it should be a game in which the over 2.5 goals line is hit.

Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Dortmund (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Team news

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have been flat-track bullies vs 'the rest' at home
Eddie Howe has some selection issues

Newcastle remain without winger Harvey Barnes and midfielder Joe Willock, while Sven Botman remains a doubt as he continues his recovery.

Callum Wilson's goal at the weekend could see him force his way in ahead of Alexander Isak.

For the visitors, Julian Ryerson is missing through illness, meaning Wolf is likely to start in his place. Thomas Meunier and Youssoufa Moukoko are also sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Isak, Gordon

Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; F. Nmecha, Emre Can; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Füllkrug

Match facts

  • This is the first competitive meeting between Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund – the Magpies have never lost against German opponents in all European competition (W4 D1), most recently drawing 0-0 with Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2006-07 UEFA Cup.
  • Newcastle earned their biggest ever UEFA Champions League victory against PSG last time out (4-1). The Magpies have won 60% of their home games in the competition (6/10), compared to just 20% away from home (2/10).
  • Borussia Dortmund have failed to score in each of their last three UEFA Champions League games, as many times as in their previous 28 matches. They’ve never gone four without a goal in the competition before.
  • Borussia Dortmund have had 14 more shots than Newcastle (32-18) in the UEFA Champions League this season; however, the German side are yet to score while the Magpies have the second-highest shot conversion rate through the first two matchdays (22.2%).
  • Newcastle United - who won 4-1 v PSG on MD2 - have had the fewest touches in the opposition box in the UEFA Champions League in the first two matchdays (23), as well as having the lowest xG (1.2) among all sides in this period.
  • Only Real Sociedad (6) have had more shots following a high turnover than Borussia Dortmund (5) in the opening two matchdays of the UEFA Champions League this season. However, Newcastle are one of seven sides yet to face a shot from a high turnover in this period.
  • No player created more chances than Julian Brandt through the first two matchdays in the UEFA Champions League this season (8), with five of those coming in Borussia Dortmund’s draw against Milan last time out in the competition.

Odds correct at 1620 BST (24/10/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS