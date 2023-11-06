Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kalvin Phillips, Kylian Mbappe, Omari Forson, David Moyes

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Tottenham's plans to rival Liverpool for the January signing of Kalvin Phillips.

Tottenham have joined Liverpool in the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January. (Daily Mirror) Meanwhile, former Spurs striker Harry Kane is still living in a hotel in Germany where he has run up a £1m tab - after failing to net a new house since joining Bayern Munich. (The Sun) Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out the possibility of managing Spurs again ahead of his new side Chelsea's trip across London for Monday night's derby. (The Sun) Staying on the continent, Real Madrid will not make any signings in the January transfer window as they keep a space in their squad for their planned signing of Kylian Mbappe next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are battling to keep highly-rated youngster Omari Forson. Teenager Forson, 19, is regarded as one of the club's best prospects and has already made inroads towards the first team, having graduated from the academy. (Daily Mirror) David Moyes could retire from management at the end of the season and West Ham execs are considering offering the 60-year-old to move upstairs. (Daily Mail) In other managerial news from the capital, Millwall are set to appoint England Under-20s coach Joe Edwards as their manager and are in talks with Chelsea about securing Andy Myers as his assistant. (Evening Standard) Paper Talk: Friday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Liverpool's academy manager Alex Inglethorpe is in the frame for the director of football job at Rangers. (Scottish Sun) John Eustace fears he has missed the boat on a managerial return at Bristol City. Eustace, 43, was the early favourite for a quick dugout comeback - just a couple of weeks after he was sacked by Birmingham. (The Sun) And, finally, staying in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has no plans to sell the club - even if they go straight back down to League One. (The Sun)

