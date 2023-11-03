Tottenham vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 11/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 23/10

A mouth-watering Monday night clash that should drag us all through the worst day of the week, Tottenham's superb start to the campaign will give them plenty of confidence in a meeting with rivals Chelsea. Ange Postecoglou's side sit top of the Premier League table prior to the weekend round of fixtures - an unbeaten run that has delivered eight wins from a possible ten. Chelsea's performances haven't quite lined up with their position in the standings - a false position of sorts - but we can't hide from the fact that they are 11th and failing to deliver following windows of big spending.

Victory here could be a good kickstarter for their campaign but it's easier said than done, and ultimately they've failed to build upon maximum returns in recent weeks. The home side will fancy their chances, and they have every right to. What are the best bets? Spurs are currently -0.5 favourites on the handicap, showing that the money is backing them to secure another victory and keep top spot in the table. Best prices of 23/20 are available on a TOTTENHAM WIN, which is appealing enough as a shorter-priced selection that won't see points behind it here. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win with Sky Bet That's because I'm looking towards the goalscorer market and backing a player who has caught the eye given his role in this Postecoglou system. At odds of 16/1, backing YVES BISSOUMA TO SCORE ANYTIME provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Yves Bissouma to score anytime with Sky Bet While previously used for his defensive attributes, Bissouma has been given the freedom to get further forward and look to find the net - which he has come very close to on a couple of occasions.

He's posted at least one shot in all-but-one game this season, with that contest seeing a red card against Luton early into the second-half. Three home league games have all delivered two shots in each, and this game will present him opportunities to strike from open play or through set-piece situations. With injury doubts for Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie, EMERSON ROYAL could be drafted in at left-back - meaning he is worth backing FOR A CARD at 18/5. CLICK HERE to back Emerson Royal to be shown a card with Sky Bet Naturally a right-back, he had to play on the left side of defence during the second-half of the win over Crystal Palace and committed two fouls alongside three successful tackles.

James Maddison celebrates a goal for Tottenham

Bissouma's attacking output has already been discussed, and he can continue his run of posting a couple of shots as a nice starting point for a multiple. James Maddison has been a star of this Tottenham side in terms of goal contribution but he has also been playing his part when out of possession. The midfielder has posted at least two successful tackles in two of his last three league contests. Levi Colwill - who has alternated between centre-back and left-back - has posted at least one successful tackle in nine of his ten outings this season. Score prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Team news

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham are without long term absentees Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon. Left-back Udogie is also a doubt for the contest after he missed the win of Crystal Palace last time out. "We will see how he progresses," Postecoglou revealed to the media. For Chelsea, they have a number of players who are unavailable for selection through injury. Defenders Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana remain out, alongside midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Roméo Lavia and forwards Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Royal; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son. Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Sterling, Jackson.