Birmingham: John Eustace sacked, Wayne Rooney rumoured to be in line for job

Eustace, whose Blues' side collected 18 points from 11 games this season, won his final two matches in charge.

According to reports, Birmingham's American owners are looking to move swiftly and appoint former England captain Rooney after he parted ways with MLS side DC United.

Rooney has previous experience of the Sky Bet EFL having managed Derby in turbulent financial times in both the Championship and League One.

"A new first-team manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear 'no fear' playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace," a club statement said.

"It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club."