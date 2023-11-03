Transfer rumours and football gossip: Rasmus Hojlund, Dele Alli, Eberechi Eze

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United looking for some support.
Manchester United want a support striker to partner Rasmus Hojlund in January, raising concerns about the £72m man’s development. (Daily Mail)
Reports from South America suggest Inter Miami are close to signing Luis Suarez for their 2024 MLS season, reuniting him with Lionel Messi and other former Barca players. (Daily Mail)
Erik ten Hag’s strict methods are being questioned at Manchester United, with his handling of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire under scrutiny. (Daily Telegraph)
Ten Hag is thought to be “on thin ice” at United after their worst start to a season in 61 years. (The Times)
Zinedine Zidane ruled himself out of the running for the Manchester United job before pressure on Erik ten Hag started. (Daily Mirror)
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has said that the club are “very confident” that, despite interest from Manchester City, Eberechi Eze will sign a new contract. (The Guardian)
Everton are renegotiating the terms of their deal with Tottenham that would oblige the Toffees to pay £10m if Dele Alli appears for the club seven more times. (The Times)
In an attempt to fix Manchester United’s broken dressing room, Erik ten Hag has ordered his players to have one-to-one sessions with him. (The Sun)
Hashtag United, a Youtube football phenomenon, have had goalkeeper Ted Curd selected by England for their FIFA U17 tournament in Indonesia this month. (Daily Telegraph)
Craig Levein is a shock candidate to be St Johnstone’s new manager. (Scottish Sun)
After a bust-up with the Montpellier manager, ex-Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho has quit the club. (The Sun)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.