Transfer rumours and football gossip: Rasmus Hojlund, Dele Alli, Eberechi Eze

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United looking for some support.

Manchester United want a support striker to partner Rasmus Hojlund in January, raising concerns about the £72m man’s development. (Daily Mail) Reports from South America suggest Inter Miami are close to signing Luis Suarez for their 2024 MLS season, reuniting him with Lionel Messi and other former Barca players. (Daily Mail) Erik ten Hag’s strict methods are being questioned at Manchester United, with his handling of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire under scrutiny. (Daily Telegraph) Ten Hag is thought to be “on thin ice” at United after their worst start to a season in 61 years. (The Times)