Paper Talk graphic with Graham Potter

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Graham Potter, Benjamin Sesko, Mauricio Pochettino

By Sporting Life
09:21 · THU November 02, 2023

Graham Potter is in the mix to become Sweden's new national team manager - less than a fortnight after he was touted as becoming Erik ten Hag's replacement at Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

Sheikh Jassim could reportedly purchase a stake in West Ham after co-owner Vanessa Gold announced she is placing some shares up for sale (The Sun).

Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea have made mistakes after spending £1bn on players (The Sun).

Lionel Messi's latest Ballon d'Or triumph has been called "disgraceful" by Paris Saint-Germain legend Jerome Rothen (Daily Mirror).

Neil Warnock has claimed Erik ten Hag will not last at Man Utd and his expensive summer signings would not have started for Huddersfield when he managed them (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are lining up a move for former Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko (Daily Mirror).

American billionaire and Premier League Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has opened talks with Hibernian with a view to potential stunning investment.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

