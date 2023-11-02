Transfer rumours and football gossip: Graham Potter, Benjamin Sesko, Mauricio Pochettino

Graham Potter is in the mix to become Sweden's new national team manager - less than a fortnight after he was touted as becoming Erik ten Hag's replacement at Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

Sheikh Jassim could reportedly purchase a stake in West Ham after co-owner Vanessa Gold announced she is placing some shares up for sale (The Sun).

Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea have made mistakes after spending £1bn on players (The Sun).

Lionel Messi's latest Ballon d'Or triumph has been called "disgraceful" by Paris Saint-Germain legend Jerome Rothen (Daily Mirror).

Neil Warnock has claimed Erik ten Hag will not last at Man Utd and his expensive summer signings would not have started for Huddersfield when he managed them (Daily Mail).