Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erik ten Hag, Wolves, Newcastle

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports that it would take a hefty fee for Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United would need to cough up more than £15m to sack Erik ten Hag (Daily Mirror).
Wolves are set to avoid future punishment by the Premier League after their remarkable £140m summer sale of players (Daily Telegraph).
A stake of up to 10 per cent in West Ham United has been put up for sale by Vanessa Gold, the daughter of the club's late joint-chairman David Gold, and has drawn interest from international investors. Club insiders believe the opportunity may attract an offer from Qatar after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani's failed bid to buy Manchester United (The Times).
Manchester United are set to trigger the 12-month extension in Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract as negotiations over a new long-term deal stall (Daily Mirror).
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been hit with a fresh injury blow after revealing defender Sven Botman could join his list of 'longer term' absentees (Daily Mail).
Tanguy Ndombele had a furious late-night bust-up with Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after the on-loan Spurs midfielder ordered a burger at the team hotel following their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, according to reports in Turkey (Daily Mail).
Brendan Rodgers has been told one element of his Celtic squad clearout can be solved by moving for Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland (Daily Record).
