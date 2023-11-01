Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erik ten Hag, Wolves, Newcastle

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports that it would take a hefty fee for Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United would need to cough up more than £15m to sack Erik ten Hag (Daily Mirror). Wolves are set to avoid future punishment by the Premier League after their remarkable £140m summer sale of players (Daily Telegraph). A stake of up to 10 per cent in West Ham United has been put up for sale by Vanessa Gold, the daughter of the club's late joint-chairman David Gold, and has drawn interest from international investors. Club insiders believe the opportunity may attract an offer from Qatar after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani's failed bid to buy Manchester United (The Times).