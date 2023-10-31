Transfers rumours and football gossip: Chelsea, Erik ten Hag, Kepa Arrizabalaga

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Chelsea being investigated by the Premier League.
An investigation led by the Premier League into secret payments pertaining to Roman Abramovich transfers will reportedly include scrutiny around the signings of Willian and Samuel Eto'o. (The Times)
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to do business with Chelsea over a permanent transfer for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga just months into his loan spell. (The Sun)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly retains the full backing of the board despite a dismal start to the season. (Daily Mail)
Neil Lennon has revealed that he would consider taking over St Johnstone as the new manager. (Scottish Sun)
Ten Hag has claimed that his Manchester United side are incapable of playing like his successful Ajax sides because the squad is accustomed to long-ball football. (The Times)
The Carabao Cup is set to switch over to one-legged semi-finals next season for the first time, with clubs informed of this ahead of a new £900m funding package from the Premier League. (Daily Mail)
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly planning a major clear-out during the January window to free up space for potential signings. (Scottish Sun)
Barry Ferguson expects new Rangers boss Philippe Clement to be backed in the January window and has said that he should look closer to home for his first signing. (Daily Record)
