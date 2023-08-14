Sporting Life
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea keeper on loan

By Sporting Life
11:40 · MON August 14, 2023

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a season-long loan move to Real Madrid.

Number one Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss the entire season with a serious knee injury.

Kepa, 28, joined the Blues for £72m from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

He lost his spot at Stamford Bridge after Robert Sanchez joined from Brighton for £25m this summer.

FOOTBALL TIPS