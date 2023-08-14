Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea keeper on loan

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a season-long loan move to Real Madrid.
Number one Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss the entire season with a serious knee injury.
Kepa, 28, joined the Blues for £72m from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.
He lost his spot at Stamford Bridge after Robert Sanchez joined from Brighton for £25m this summer.
