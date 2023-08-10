Sporting Life
Thibaut Courtois real Madrid

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois suffers ACL injury

By Tom Carnduff
14:24 · THU August 10, 2023

Real Madrid have confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set for a lengthy spell out after suffering a serious knee injury.

It's reported that the Belgium international picked up the injury to his left knee during training as the club prepare for the La Liga season to begin.

On a statement on their club website, Real said: "Following tests carried out on Thibaut Courtois, the player has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

"The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Courtois has made 230 appearances for Real following his August 2018 switch from Chelsea, winning the Champions League in 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti's side face Athletic Club in their opening game on Saturday.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS