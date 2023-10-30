Sporting Life
Paper Talk Ramsdale Raya

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Jude Bellingham

By Sporting Life
10:02 · MON October 30, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Arsene Wenger's thoughts on Arsenal's 'two keeper' idea.

Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta's plan of having two first-choice goalkeepers in his Arsenal squad "doesn't work" (Daily Mirror).

Vinicius Jr calls Jude Bellingham Real Madrid's new Cristiano Ronaldo… but stats show English wonderkid is even better (The Sun).

Ajax have now lost five Eredivisie matches in a row for the first time in their history after they were humiliated at rivals PSV Eindhoven with the reverse leaving them bottom of the table (Daily Mirror).

Romelu Lukaku looks certain to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis next summer with Roma keen to secure him without a transfer fee by offering Tammy Abraham in a swap move (Daily Mirror).

Masked man Danilo insists he's left injury fears behind after claiming Rangers winner versus Hearts (Scottish Sun).

NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost says he's 'doing well' after collapsing during Eredivisie clash as he thanks fans and team-mates for their support from hospital (Daily Mail).

