Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Jude Bellingham

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Arsene Wenger's thoughts on Arsenal's 'two keeper' idea.
Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta's plan of having two first-choice goalkeepers in his Arsenal squad "doesn't work" (Daily Mirror).
Vinicius Jr calls Jude Bellingham Real Madrid's new Cristiano Ronaldo… but stats show English wonderkid is even better (The Sun).
Ajax have now lost five Eredivisie matches in a row for the first time in their history after they were humiliated at rivals PSV Eindhoven with the reverse leaving them bottom of the table (Daily Mirror).
Romelu Lukaku looks certain to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis next summer with Roma keen to secure him without a transfer fee by offering Tammy Abraham in a swap move (Daily Mirror).
Masked man Danilo insists he's left injury fears behind after claiming Rangers winner versus Hearts (Scottish Sun).
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost says he's 'doing well' after collapsing during Eredivisie clash as he thanks fans and team-mates for their support from hospital (Daily Mail).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.