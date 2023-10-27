Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Ivan Toney

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of possible Newcastle transfer business.

Newcastle are interested in making a move for former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who left for Saudi Arabia in the summer. (The Sun) The Magpies might also have a go at landing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January after reports in Germany claim Bayern Munich have halted interest. (The Sun) For financial prudence, Arsenal's attempt to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford could be dependent on Real Madrid acting on their interest in Gabriel Jesus. (Daily Express) With former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder lined up as a replacement, the Blades are ready to sack manager Paul Heckingbottom if they lose at Arsenal. (Daily Mail)