Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Ivan Toney

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of possible Newcastle transfer business.
Newcastle are interested in making a move for former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who left for Saudi Arabia in the summer. (The Sun)
The Magpies might also have a go at landing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January after reports in Germany claim Bayern Munich have halted interest. (The Sun)
For financial prudence, Arsenal's attempt to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford could be dependent on Real Madrid acting on their interest in Gabriel Jesus. (Daily Express)
With former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder lined up as a replacement, the Blades are ready to sack manager Paul Heckingbottom if they lose at Arsenal. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham are targeting Uruguay international Sebastian Caceres as their first signing of the January transfer window. (Daily Express)
Richard Arnold, Manchester United’s CEO, is preparing for his departure from the club when confirmation arrives that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations. (The Athletic)
Internal talks have been held with lawyers at Newcastle over the possibility of reducing Sandro Tonali's wages following the confirmation of his 10-month ban for gambling breaches. (Daily Telegraph)
Matt O'Riley should be valued in the £50m bracket according to his Celtic teammate Alistair Johnston. The midfielder's rise highlighted on social media by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. (Daily Record)
Before settling on investing in Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney considered putting their money into Scottish club Arbroath. (Daily Mirror)
Seeking a feeder club for Burnley, club's owners ALK Capital are in talks about a talent-sharing deal with Dundee. (Daily Mail)
Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has suggested that the officials working now have become lazy and are not up to standard. (Daily Mirror)
