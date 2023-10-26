Transfer rumours and football gossip: Scott McTominay, Jamal Musiala, Everton, Rasmus Hojlund

A 12-point deduction has reportedly been recommended by the Premier League in its case towards Everton's breach of profit and sustainability rules. (Daily Telegraph) Newcastle United could be set to make a January move for Scott McTominay if the anticipated ban for Sandro Tonali materialises. (The Athletic) Meanwhile former club AC Milan could face legal action from Newcastle for selling Tonali to them in the first place. (The Sun) Reports from German media have suggested that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing a move for Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala. (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis is reportedly set to join Real Betis. (The Sun) Michael Owen has revealed that he considered an offer to acquire Chester FC, fierce rivals of Wrexham to compete with Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. (Daily Star) Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said that he's ready to return to Brazil duty at the age of 39 with injuries plaguing Fernando Diniz's side. (The Guardian) Manchester United's Dane striker Rasmus Hojlund has insisted that he is "far from the finished article" and there is a lot more to come from him following his £72m move to United. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal who is currently an advisor to Ajax, is reportedly considering approaching Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg for the role of Ajax boss. (Daily Mirror) Brighton duo Solly March and Danny Welbeck are reportedly set to be sidelined for a lengthy spell following serious injuries sustained against Manchester City. (The Athletic) Chelsea's pitch owners have confirmed a decision from the club over future stadium plans is to be finalised soon, however, a Stamford Bridge rebuild could take as long as seven years. (Daily Mail) 777 Partners are reportedly expected to pay a reduced fee to acquire Everton if a points deduction is actualised following allegations of breaches of Premier League financial rules. (The Times)