Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Kalvin Phillips, Victor Osimhen

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Ivan Toney's asking price.

A report claims there is a shockingly low asking price for Ivan Toney despite lots of interest in the Brentford striker. (The Sun) Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City City in the January transfer window, according to reports. (Daily Mail) Now that he is staying at Fulham, Marco Silva will spend on transfers having sought assurances. (The Times)