Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Kalvin Phillips, Victor Osimhen

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Ivan Toney's asking price.
A report claims there is a shockingly low asking price for Ivan Toney despite lots of interest in the Brentford striker. (The Sun)
Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City City in the January transfer window, according to reports. (Daily Mail)
Now that he is staying at Fulham, Marco Silva will spend on transfers having sought assurances. (The Times)
Victor Osimhen lashed out at Napoli fans wanting his signature when leaving the club's training ground on Monday. (Daily Mail)
Serhou Guirassy, the Stuttgart star wanted by Fulham, has a release clause of just over £15m in his contract. (Evening Standard)
Jenni Hermoso has trained with the Spain national team for the first time since their World Cup win. (Daily Mirror)
Tyler Fletcher, Darren Fletcher's son, has switched his allegiances back to Scotland after representing England as an international. (Daily Mirror)
Jamaica's women's national team have announced their withdrawal from the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup Qualifiers. (The Athletic)
