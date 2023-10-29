Next Bristol City manager odds: John Eustace favourite to replace sacked Nigel Pearson

Former Birmingham boss John Eustace is the early favourite to replace Nigel Pearson as manager of Bristol City.

The Robins relieved Pearson of his duties on Sunday after the weekend defeat to Cardiff left them 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table. They've lost five of their last seven matches and sit five points adrift of the play-off positions.

Next Bristol City manager (odds via Sky Bet) John Eustace - 13/8

Gary Rowett - 5/2

Nathan Jones - 6/1

Curtis Fleming - 10/1

Frank Lampard - 10/1

Gareth Ainsworth - 10/1

Steve Cotterill - 10/1 Odds correct at 1005 GMT (30/10/23)

On the decision to sack Pearson, chairman Jon Lansdown told the club's website: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch. “Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team. “We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

Nigel Pearson has left Bristol City with immediate effect.



We would like to thank Nigel for what he has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.



Full details ⤵️ — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) October 29, 2023

Eustace has been out of work since his departure from the Blues at the beginning of October, that coming despite the club being sat 6th in the standings. Explaining the surprise move, Birmingham said at the time that it is "essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club." Gary Rowett is second-favourite at 5/2 after he left Millwall two weeks ago, while former Luton, Southampton and Stoke boss Nathan Jones makes up the rest of the 'frontrunners' at 6/1. During the search for a replacement, City's assistant manager Curtis Fleming will take on the role of interim head coach.