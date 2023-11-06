Sporting Life
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates

Arsenal vs Sevilla betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:23 · TUE November 07, 2023

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Bukayo Saka to score anytime at 13/8 (PaddyPower, Betfair, BoyleSports)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 2/7 | Draw 9/2 | Away 9/1

Arsenal, as a club, enter this vital Champions League game reeling. After losing for the first time in the Premier League this season, they need to rebound quickly when hosting Sevilla on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta was incensed with the officiating in the 1-0 defeat in Newcastle on Saturday evening, somewhat detracting from a rather insipid attacking performance from his team.

This, however, should be a much easier task for the Gunners, playing an average side at the Emirates that they beat just two weeks ago away from home.

Sevilla were deservedly beaten in the reverse fixture, only flashing any signs of a challenge after going 2-0 down to Arsenal. They're also struggling domestically, languishing in 15th having already made a managerial change in a disappointing La Liga campaign thus far.

Arteta's side should be comfortable winners of this match, as the odds suggest.

xG - xpected https://www.sportinglife.com/football/fixtures-results

What are the best bets?

Although they can still be expected to gain a valuable three points, Arsenal will likely have to do it without key cogs in their machine. Gabriel Jesus is out and Martin Ødegaard is doubtful, putting a little extra pressure on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to produce.

Neither played too well against Newcastle on Saturday, but they can cause Sevilla a host of problems out wide if finding form.

It was Martinelli that made the crucial breakthrough before the half in the reverse fixture, but BUKAYO SAKA has been a far more consistent goal threat in the Premier League this term, making the 13/8 available for Saka TO SCORE ANYTIME makes appeal here.

Saka should be the penalty taker for the Gunners, too, which makes his only slightly shorter than Martinelli (15/8) price of interest.

Bukayo Saka shotmap | Premier League 2023/24

BuildABet @ 11/1

  • Arsenal to score 3+ goals
  • Bukayo Saka to score anytime
  • Erik Lamela to be carded

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

The case for Bukayo Saka to score has already been made, but adding Arsenal to score three or more goals to the BuildABet makes sense given Sevilla are poor defensively in La Liga.

Erik Lamela can be backed to be carded on his return to North London, too, as ill-disciplined as ever since his move to Spain.

Team news

Arsenal Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard remains a doubt for Arsenal after missing out at the weekend in Newcastle. Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus join Jurrien Timber on the sidelines.

Sevilla might have to do without the services of Sergio Ramos, while Marcão is ruled out for the Spanish side's visit to London.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Sevilla: Nyland; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Sow, Soumaré, Rakitić; Ocampos, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri.

Match facts

  • Arsenal have won just three of their 11 UEFA Champions League group stage games against Spanish sides (D2 L6). However, two of those victories have come in their three games against Sevilla, including a 3-0 home win in September 2007.
  • Sevilla have won just one of their 11 away games against English sides in all European competition (D5 L5), beating Manchester United 2-1 in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League round of 16.
  • Arsenal won 4-0 in their first UEFA Champions League home game under Mikel Arteta (v PSV), while the Gunners haven’t lost at home in the group stage of the competition since September 2015 v Olympiakos, going unbeaten in the last six (W5 D1).
  • Sevilla are looking for their first away victory in the UEFA Champions League since December 2020 (3-1 v Rennes), having failed to win any of their last eight away trips in the competition (D6 L2).
  • Arsenal have only failed to score in one of their last 26 UEFA Champions League matches, a 2-0 home loss to Barcelona in the 2015-16 round of 16. They’ve scored in their last 20 group stage matches in the competition, and in their last 14 at the Emirates in the group stages.
  • Sevilla have won just two of their last 17 matches in the UEFA Champions league (D8 L7), with both of those victories coming at home. They had been on a run of four wins in five games in the competition before this (L1).
  • Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in four of Arsenal’s seven goals so far in the UEFA Champions League this season (3 goals, 1 assist). He could become the first player to score in each of his first four appearances in the competition for the Gunners.
  • Declan Rice has made 18 progressive carries of 10+ metres in the UEFA Champions League this season – the most of any Arsenal player. Indeed, through the opening three rounds of the current tournament, Manchester City’s Rodri (28) is the only midfielder who made more.
  • Sevilla are the team with the oldest starting XI in terms of average age in the UEFA Champions League this season (30y 354d), with Juanlu Sánchez (20) being the only player aged under 23 to have appeared for them in the competition this term.

Odds correct 1200 BST (07/11/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

