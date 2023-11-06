Arsenal vs Sevilla betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Arsenal, as a club, enter this vital Champions League game reeling. After losing for the first time in the Premier League this season, they need to rebound quickly when hosting Sevilla on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta was incensed with the officiating in the 1-0 defeat in Newcastle on Saturday evening, somewhat detracting from a rather insipid attacking performance from his team. This, however, should be a much easier task for the Gunners, playing an average side at the Emirates that they beat just two weeks ago away from home. Sevilla were deservedly beaten in the reverse fixture, only flashing any signs of a challenge after going 2-0 down to Arsenal. They're also struggling domestically, languishing in 15th having already made a managerial change in a disappointing La Liga campaign thus far. Arteta's side should be comfortable winners of this match, as the odds suggest.

What are the best bets? Although they can still be expected to gain a valuable three points, Arsenal will likely have to do it without key cogs in their machine. Gabriel Jesus is out and Martin Ødegaard is doubtful, putting a little extra pressure on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to produce. Neither played too well against Newcastle on Saturday, but they can cause Sevilla a host of problems out wide if finding form. It was Martinelli that made the crucial breakthrough before the half in the reverse fixture, but BUKAYO SAKA has been a far more consistent goal threat in the Premier League this term, making the 13/8 available for Saka TO SCORE ANYTIME makes appeal here. CLICK HERE to back Bukayo Saka to score anytime with Sky Bet Saka should be the penalty taker for the Gunners, too, which makes his only slightly shorter than Martinelli (15/8) price of interest.

BuildABet @ 11/1 Arsenal to score 3+ goals

Bukayo Saka to score anytime

Erik Lamela to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet The case for Bukayo Saka to score has already been made, but adding Arsenal to score three or more goals to the BuildABet makes sense given Sevilla are poor defensively in La Liga. Erik Lamela can be backed to be carded on his return to North London, too, as ill-disciplined as ever since his move to Spain.

Team news

Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard remains a doubt for Arsenal after missing out at the weekend in Newcastle. Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus join Jurrien Timber on the sidelines. Sevilla might have to do without the services of Sergio Ramos, while Marcão is ruled out for the Spanish side's visit to London.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah. Sevilla: Nyland; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Sow, Soumaré, Rakitić; Ocampos, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri.