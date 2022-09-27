The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including Manchester United's pursuit of a midfielder.
Manchester United 'will test Lazio's resolve with an offer of £42m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic' as Erik ten Hag looks for alternatives to Frenkie de Jong (Daily Mail).
Cristiano Ronaldo's potential Manchester United exit has taken another twist with reports his agent is in talks with Sporting CP (Daily Mirror).
Newcastle have reportedly joined the battle for wonderkid Giovani - but would have to shell out £50m to land him (The Sun).
Jurgen Klopp has complained that Liverpool's pre-season is too short - so has arranged a friendly after their Premier League opener with Fulham (The Sun).
Tottenham are looking to push forward in their pursuit of Roma's attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports (Daily Mail).
Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to feature in Manchester United's friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday as he continues to work on his fitness (The Times).
Leicester's Wesley Fofana, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard and Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar are the three names on Thomas Tuchel's radar with Jules Kounde set to sign for Barcelona (Daily Express).
Marseille have entered advanced talks to complete a shock transfer for Alexis Sanchez, according to reports (The Sun).
Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on the summer departures of Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Gabriel Jesus, admitting his side will miss the title-winning trio next season (Daily Mail).
Napoli have reportedly been offered the chance to snap up Cristiano Ronaldo by the Manchester United striker's agent Jorge Mendes (The Sun).
Diego Costa has reportedly been offered a contract to rejoin Rayo Vallecano this summer (The Sun).
Free agent Aaron Ramsey is attracting interest from Major League Soccer after being released from his Juventus contract but there is competition from European sides (Daily Mail).
Chelsea are refusing to sell Armando Broja after rejecting West Ham's £30m bid, according to reports (The Sun).
Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Manchester United to name their price so he can trigger a move that is already on the table - or tear up his contract to allow him to leave the club on a free transfer (The Sun).
Ex-Burnley gaffer Sean Dyche made a shock new signing when he popped for a pint at a boozer named in his honour and inked his own mural (The Sun).