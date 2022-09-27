Manchester United 'will test Lazio's resolve with an offer of £42m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic' as Erik ten Hag looks for alternatives to Frenkie de Jong (Daily Mail).

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential Manchester United exit has taken another twist with reports his agent is in talks with Sporting CP (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle have reportedly joined the battle for wonderkid Giovani - but would have to shell out £50m to land him (The Sun).

Jurgen Klopp has complained that Liverpool's pre-season is too short - so has arranged a friendly after their Premier League opener with Fulham (The Sun).

Tottenham are looking to push forward in their pursuit of Roma's attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to feature in Manchester United's friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday as he continues to work on his fitness (The Times).

Leicester's Wesley Fofana, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard and Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar are the three names on Thomas Tuchel's radar with Jules Kounde set to sign for Barcelona (Daily Express).

Marseille have entered advanced talks to complete a shock transfer for Alexis Sanchez, according to reports (The Sun).