The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's future.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains intent on leaving Manchester United in the transfer window so he can play in this season's Champions League (The Times).
Nottingham Forest's incredible £100m spending spree looks set to continue as they target Morgan Gibbs-White (Daily Mirror).
Barcelona are close to beating Chelsea to the signing of Jules Koundé after agreeing a €50m fee with Sevilla for the France defender (The Guardian).
Tottenham have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo, despite Jose Mourinho asking him to stay at Roma (Daily Express).
Atletico Madrid fans revealed an anti-Cristiano Ronaldo banner at a recent pre-season game (The Sun).
Chelsea are set to block any attempt from Barcelona to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer despite interest in both players (Daily Star).
Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko justified links to Europe's top sides in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool on Wednesday evening (Daily Express).
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is reportedly closing in on a move to Juventus, which could have consequences for both Manchester United and Chelsea (Daily Express).
New Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen wasted very little time getting off the mark for the Red Devils by netting in his first pre-season friendly - in full view of Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mirror).
Nottingham Forest are still on the hunt for another midfielder to bolster their squad ahead of life back in the Premier League, with Real Betis star William Carvalho at the top of a four-man list (Daily Mail).
Arsenal have included sell-on fees after flogging Omari Hutchinson and Matteo Guendouzi, reports suggest (The Sun).
Chelsea can reportedly sign Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries for close to £33.6m (Daily Express).
Frenkie de Jong is reported to have told his Barcelona teammates he has no plans to leave Catalonia this summer despite Manchester United's relentless efforts (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea's transfer window has been handed yet another blow as it has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe has decided not to leave the club (Daily Express).
Newcastle have taken out a £140m loan to fund Eddie Howe's transfer warchest (The Sun).
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are alarmed that Robert Page's Wales contract beyond the World Cup has not been sorted yet (The Sun).