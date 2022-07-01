Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains intent on leaving Manchester United in the transfer window so he can play in this season's Champions League (The Times).

Nottingham Forest's incredible £100m spending spree looks set to continue as they target Morgan Gibbs-White (Daily Mirror).

Barcelona are close to beating Chelsea to the signing of Jules Koundé after agreeing a €50m fee with Sevilla for the France defender (The Guardian).

Tottenham have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo, despite Jose Mourinho asking him to stay at Roma (Daily Express).

Atletico Madrid fans revealed an anti-Cristiano Ronaldo banner at a recent pre-season game (The Sun).

Chelsea are set to block any attempt from Barcelona to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer despite interest in both players (Daily Star).

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko justified links to Europe's top sides in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool on Wednesday evening (Daily Express).

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is reportedly closing in on a move to Juventus, which could have consequences for both Manchester United and Chelsea (Daily Express).