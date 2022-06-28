Chelsea have opened discussions with Manchester City over the prospect of a double move for Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling. (Daily Telegraph)

In other Blues news, after thinking Chelsea should have kept Romelu Lukaku, Petr Cech is leaving his role as technical and performance advisor at Chelsea. (Daily Telegraph)

Ajax have told Manchester United it will cost them £70m to sign their Brazil international forward Antony, throwing the deal into doubt. (Daily Mirror)

Christian Eriksen is going to wait to make a decision on whether to join Manchester United, first looking to see how the club progress this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Eriksen is also "mulling over" a contract offer from Leicester. (The Times)

Chelsea will also carry on spending with Matthijs de Ligt keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with Juventus open to letting the 22-year-old Dutch defender go for around £70m. (Daily Mirror)

Neymar is unlikely to be heading the Italian side this summer, however. Juve's chairman Andrea Agnelli is having to cut costs after Paul Pogba's signing. (Daily Mail)