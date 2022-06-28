Tuesday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Raheem Sterling.
Chelsea have opened discussions with Manchester City over the prospect of a double move for Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling. (Daily Telegraph)
In other Blues news, after thinking Chelsea should have kept Romelu Lukaku, Petr Cech is leaving his role as technical and performance advisor at Chelsea. (Daily Telegraph)
Ajax have told Manchester United it will cost them £70m to sign their Brazil international forward Antony, throwing the deal into doubt. (Daily Mirror)
Christian Eriksen is going to wait to make a decision on whether to join Manchester United, first looking to see how the club progress this summer. (Daily Mirror)
Eriksen is also "mulling over" a contract offer from Leicester. (The Times)
Chelsea will also carry on spending with Matthijs de Ligt keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with Juventus open to letting the 22-year-old Dutch defender go for around £70m. (Daily Mirror)
Neymar is unlikely to be heading the Italian side this summer, however. Juve's chairman Andrea Agnelli is having to cut costs after Paul Pogba's signing. (Daily Mail)
Newcastle United have reportedly shown an interest over potentiall signing Leeds winger Raphinha this summer. (Daily Mirror)
Robert Lewandowski's former agent has said that his desire to play for Barcelona is to show he is "better" than Karim Benzema. (Daily Mirror)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been identified by Real Madrid as a priority target for next summer. (Daily Mail)
In an effort to beat Manchester United to the signing of the Ajax defender, Arsenal have increased their bid for Lisandro Martínez to £34m. (The Times)
West Ham have approached Villarreal about former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. (The Times)
Celtic want at least £15m from Atletico Madrid if they firm up their interest in right-back Josip Juranovic. (The Times)
Juventus have agreed to pay Aaron Ramsey €4m just to allow him to leave this summer, 12 months before his contract is due to expire. (Daily Record)
Rangers are looking to land PAOK's striker Antonio Colak for around £2.5m. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has reportedly identfified Sevilla as "a very good option" this summer. (Daily Record)