Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he is not for sale after Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly spoke with the Manchester United forward's agent Jorge Mendes, talks which have left Old Trafford senior management furious (Sunday Mirror).

It's also bad news for Chelsea with Declan Rice, as the Blues have been told unequivocally that the England midfielder will not be leaving West Ham this summer (Sunday Mirror).

Chelsea have been linked with Raphinha, but Arsenal will make a new offer for the Leeds forward after their initial £30m proposal was rejected, but they are unlikely to go as high as the Elland Road side's £65m valuation (Mail on Sunday).

Arsenal have also been told Lisandro Martinez will cost them £42m after meeting with representatives of the Ajax defender in London, while Manchester United have also been linked (Sunday Mirror).

One potential incoming for Manchester United, who are "very close" to securing a deal for long-term target Frenkie de Jong according to reports in Spain, with the Barcelona midfielder set to cost them around £68m (Sunday Express).

Middlesbrough are refusing to lower their asking price of £15m plus add-ons for Djed Spence and expect the Tottenham target to return for pre-season training in a fortnight (Sun on Sunday).

Tottenham have stepped up their efforts to sign Everton striker Richarlison but the Goodison Park club reportedly want much more than the £50m previously suggested (Mail on Sunday).

Barcelona are considering withdrawing their contract offer to Ousmane Dembele, leaving the way clear for Chelsea to sign the high-profile free agent (Sunday Express).