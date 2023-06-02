Manchester United have held detailed talks over potential deals for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani (The Athletic).

That comes as they have agreed personal terms with Mason Mount and are now expected to sign the Chelsea midfielder (Daily Telegraph).

United are set to offer Harry Maguire to Chelsea as part of any deal to sign Mount from the Stamford Bridge club (The Sun).

Thiago Silva has all but confirmed Mount's departure with his latest Instagram comment (The Sun).

Meanwhile, at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino will give Levi Colwill a chance to cement a place in his Chelsea squad early next season (Daily Mirror).

Aston Villa will be offered the chance to sign Joao Felix for a second time this summer by super-agent Jorge Mendes after Pochettino opted against a permanent transfer following his appointment (Daily Express).

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani offered to use the club's Elland Road stadium as security for a £26m bank loan which his company, Aser, and a bidding partner, Gestio Capital, intended to use to complete a takeover of the Italian club Sampdoria (The Athletic).

On the pitch, Sam Allardyce will leave his role as Leeds boss following talks with the club in the aftermath of their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship (Daily Telegraph).

In terms of potential replacements, Leeds are keeping tabs on Luton boss Rob Edwards and Lorient manager Regis Le Bris as they target a quick return to the Premier League (The Sun).

Declan Rice will prioritise a Premier League move this summer as he prepares to snub a move to Bayern Munich (Daily Mail).