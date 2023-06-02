The latest rumours and gossip from Friday back pages, including Manchester United's continued search for a striker.
Manchester United have held detailed talks over potential deals for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani (The Athletic).
That comes as they have agreed personal terms with Mason Mount and are now expected to sign the Chelsea midfielder (Daily Telegraph).
United are set to offer Harry Maguire to Chelsea as part of any deal to sign Mount from the Stamford Bridge club (The Sun).
Thiago Silva has all but confirmed Mount's departure with his latest Instagram comment (The Sun).
Meanwhile, at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino will give Levi Colwill a chance to cement a place in his Chelsea squad early next season (Daily Mirror).
Aston Villa will be offered the chance to sign Joao Felix for a second time this summer by super-agent Jorge Mendes after Pochettino opted against a permanent transfer following his appointment (Daily Express).
Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani offered to use the club's Elland Road stadium as security for a £26m bank loan which his company, Aser, and a bidding partner, Gestio Capital, intended to use to complete a takeover of the Italian club Sampdoria (The Athletic).
On the pitch, Sam Allardyce will leave his role as Leeds boss following talks with the club in the aftermath of their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship (Daily Telegraph).
In terms of potential replacements, Leeds are keeping tabs on Luton boss Rob Edwards and Lorient manager Regis Le Bris as they target a quick return to the Premier League (The Sun).
Declan Rice will prioritise a Premier League move this summer as he prepares to snub a move to Bayern Munich (Daily Mail).
Arsenal are expected to be his preferred destination, and Napoli are ready to go head to head with AC Milan for Gunners prospect Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window (Daily Mirror).
Premier League clubs, including his former side Arsenal, could make a move to sign Serge Gnabry, who has been made available by Bayern Munich with Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane (Daily Mirror).
Staying in North London, and Ange Postecoglou is open to joining Tottenham after falling short of publicly ruling himself out of the running to become the club's new head coach (Daily Mail).
That comes as their main striker Harry Kane is making it clear that his number one priority is to stay in the Premier League (Daily Mirror).
Another striker potentially on the move this summer is Victor Osimhen, and Newcastle are set to fight it out with Manchester United for the Napoli forward (Daily Mirror).
Newcastle also want back-up goalkeeper Loris Karius to remain at the club next season (The Athletic).
Elsewhere, Wolves are in the hunt for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse (The Sun).
The Saints' move to hire Swansea head coach Russell Martin has been delayed due to a disagreement over the required compensation fee (The Athletic).
Roma will listen to offers for Tammy Abraham to return to the Premier League this summer as they look at options for next season after a return to the Champions League was ruled out this week (Daily Telegraph).
Fulham are showing interest in £10m-rated Wolfsburg centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw as they look to build on the squad that took them close to European football (Daily Telegraph).
Josko Gvardiol will tell RB Leipzig he is open to a move this summer as interest in the defender from Manchester City intensifies (The Times).
Everton have decided not to trigger the £4.5m deal to turn Conor Coady's loan move from Wolves into a permanent transfer so he will return to Molineux (The Times).
We'll finish with some lines from LaLiga, and Lionel Messi wants to sign on for a sensational return to Barcelona after Paris Saint-Germain announced his exit on Thursday (Daily Mail).
However, the Catalan club are locked in a battle with LaLiga to see if a move is financially viable (Daily Mail).
And finally, Karim Benzema has reportedly decided to stay with Real Madrid for next season with plans to potentially take up a supposed mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia in 2024 (Daily Express).