The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, where plenty is expected to happen at Leeds following their relegation.
We start Thursday's edition with plenty of news regarding relegated Leeds, and Willy Gnonto is attracting Premier League and Serie A interest (Daily Mail).
Another outgoing could be winger Jack Harrison, who looks set for an immediate return to the Premier League despite his team's relegation on Sunday (The Sun).
Sam Allardyce will meet with Leeds on Thursday to discuss his future at the club (Daily Mail).
The expectation though is that he will not carry on as head coach following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship (Daily Telegraph).
That comes as the Elland Road club have made early soundings about bringing West Brom boss Carlos Corberan back (Daily Mail).
Harry Maguire is in line for a £10m pay-off from Manchester United if he leaves Old Trafford this summer (Daily Mail).
In terms of incomings at the club, they are in a four-club race to sign Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo (The Sun).
Manchester United have also agreed personal terms with Mason Mount (Daily Telegraph).
Staying with Chelsea now, and they have granted Manchester City permission to speak to Mateo Kovacic ahead of a potential move this summer (The Athletic).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly agreed a move to Serie A giants AC Milan (The Sun).
Joao Felix - who spent the second-half of the season on loan at Stamford Bridge - could be on his way straight back to England after being offered to Newcastle (The Sun).
Newcastle are 'very close' to signing young Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to reports (Daily Express).
The top four club have also offered Bruno Guimaraes a bumper £200,000-a-week pay deal to ward off interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona (The Sun).
Tottenham could be competing with Newcastle for the signatures of Leicester's James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer (The Times).
Spurs are also planning on signing Dejan Kulusevski permanently when his loan expires next month (The Athletic).
However, they are risking disruption to their summer transfer plans amid the ongoing uncertainty over their prolonged searches for a head coach and director of football (Daily Mail).
Could the next boss be Luis Enrique? He appears set on joining a Premier League club this summer after turning down the chance to take over at Napoli (Daily Mirror).
David Raya's agent has warned Brentford to slash their £40m asking price or risk losing him for nothing (The Sun).
Liverpool target Khephren Thuram has been urged to remain at current club OGC Nice for the sake of his development (Daily Mirror).
Finally on Thursday, Arsenal are stepping up their bid to land Manchester United and England star Alessia Russo, after previously failing with a world-record offer (Daily Mail).