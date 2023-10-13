We start Thursday's edition with plenty of news regarding relegated Leeds, and Willy Gnonto is attracting Premier League and Serie A interest (Daily Mail).

Another outgoing could be winger Jack Harrison, who looks set for an immediate return to the Premier League despite his team's relegation on Sunday (The Sun).

Sam Allardyce will meet with Leeds on Thursday to discuss his future at the club (Daily Mail).

The expectation though is that he will not carry on as head coach following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship (Daily Telegraph).

That comes as the Elland Road club have made early soundings about bringing West Brom boss Carlos Corberan back (Daily Mail).

Harry Maguire is in line for a £10m pay-off from Manchester United if he leaves Old Trafford this summer (Daily Mail).

In terms of incomings at the club, they are in a four-club race to sign Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo (The Sun).

Manchester United have also agreed personal terms with Mason Mount (Daily Telegraph).

Staying with Chelsea now, and they have granted Manchester City permission to speak to Mateo Kovacic ahead of a potential move this summer (The Athletic).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly agreed a move to Serie A giants AC Milan (The Sun).