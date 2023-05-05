Bayer Leverkusen v Köln

Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Friday

19:30 BST, Friday League: Bundesliga

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)

Bayer Leverkusen's turnaround under Xabi Alonso has been remarkable - a side transformed and one pushing for European football again.

They've been averaging a superb 2.50 points per game over their last eight, a rate that no other side in the Bundesliga can come close to.

In Köln, they face a team sat in mid-table with little to play for. They won't go down but they can't push for the top-six - they're an ideal opponent to face for those who still have a target.

At a price of 9/4, LEVERKUSEN TO SCORE 3+ GOALS provides the interest on Friday evening.

Across their last ten league contests, Leverkusen have scored 20 from a 17.0 expected goals (xG) figure. Four of those have seen them score three, with two or more goals coming in seven.

For Köln, their last ten has returned an overall negative expected goal difference (xGD), with 11 goals against and 6.8 expected goals against (xGA) in their five on the road in that period.

Recent form has been brilliant for the hosts, making their price on THREE OR MORE GOALS worth backing.

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Köln (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1240 BST (05/05/23)