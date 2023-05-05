Sporting Life
Our latest football betting tips from Europe's main leagues

European football tips and predictor: La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A best bets

By Sporting Life
12:46 · FRI May 05, 2023

Our European football experts join forces to select best bets for the latest La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A action.

Football betting tips: La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A

1pt Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen to score 3+ goals v Köln at 9/4 (General)

Bayer Leverkusen v Köln

  • Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Friday
  • League: Bundesliga

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)

Bayer Leverkusen's turnaround under Xabi Alonso has been remarkable - a side transformed and one pushing for European football again.

They've been averaging a superb 2.50 points per game over their last eight, a rate that no other side in the Bundesliga can come close to.

In Köln, they face a team sat in mid-table with little to play for. They won't go down but they can't push for the top-six - they're an ideal opponent to face for those who still have a target.

At a price of 9/4, LEVERKUSEN TO SCORE 3+ GOALS provides the interest on Friday evening.

Across their last ten league contests, Leverkusen have scored 20 from a 17.0 expected goals (xG) figure. Four of those have seen them score three, with two or more goals coming in seven.

For Köln, their last ten has returned an overall negative expected goal difference (xGD), with 11 goals against and 6.8 expected goals against (xGA) in their five on the road in that period.

Recent form has been brilliant for the hosts, making their price on THREE OR MORE GOALS worth backing.

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Köln (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1240 BST (05/05/23)

FURTHER TIPS TO FOLLOW...

