Tuesday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Neymar, Martin Ødegaard, Mason Mount

By Sporting Life
10:15 · WED May 31, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Neymar's interest in joining Manchester United this summer.

Neymar wants to join Manchester United this summer and is reportedly refusing to leave Paris Saint-Germain for any other club. (The Sun)

Also, Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham for a final season if he cannot get a move to United. (The Sun)

Liverpool's summer transfer plans have received a boost after one of Jurgen Klopp's targets - Benjamin Pavard - told Bayern Munich he wants to leave the club. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are planning to further strengthen their recruitment department ahead of a busy summer of transfer activity. (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino is plotting a Chelsea clearout, with up to 15 stars heading for the Stamford Bridge exit as the Blues look to recoup £280m in player sales. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are struggling to sort out a new contract with William Saliba and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring developments. (The Sun)

Manchester United's No 1 priority this summer is to acquire an elite striker to spearhead their attack next season. (Daily Mail)

Premier League new boys Luton are considering an ambitious swoop for former loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following Leicester's gut-wrenching relegation to the Championship. (Daily Express)

Emile Smith Rowe has been assured that he has a long-term future at Arsenal despite uncertainty after a difficult campaign. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are battling Newcastle for both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. (The Sun)

Leeds players want Sam Allardyce to stay at Elland Road but the club's potential US owners have their eyes on Steven Gerrard. (The Sun)

Liverpool have reportedly opened transfer negotiations with Ligue 1 side Nice over a potential deal for talented midfielder Khephren Thuram. (Daily Mail)

Fulham are working on a £2m deal for Romanian teenage sensation Andrei Borza. (The Sun)

Jack Butland has held talks with Rangers as Michael Beale looks to make it signing number three for the upcoming season. (Daily Record)

