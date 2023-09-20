Neymar wants to join Manchester United this summer and is reportedly refusing to leave Paris Saint-Germain for any other club. (The Sun)

Also, Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham for a final season if he cannot get a move to United. (The Sun)

Liverpool's summer transfer plans have received a boost after one of Jurgen Klopp's targets - Benjamin Pavard - told Bayern Munich he wants to leave the club. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are planning to further strengthen their recruitment department ahead of a busy summer of transfer activity. (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino is plotting a Chelsea clearout, with up to 15 stars heading for the Stamford Bridge exit as the Blues look to recoup £280m in player sales. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are struggling to sort out a new contract with William Saliba and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring developments. (The Sun)

Manchester United's No 1 priority this summer is to acquire an elite striker to spearhead their attack next season. (Daily Mail)

Premier League new boys Luton are considering an ambitious swoop for former loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following Leicester's gut-wrenching relegation to the Championship. (Daily Express)

Emile Smith Rowe has been assured that he has a long-term future at Arsenal despite uncertainty after a difficult campaign. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are battling Newcastle for both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. (The Sun)