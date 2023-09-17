Jude Bellingham is on the verge of moving from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid - although both clubs are still haggling over the final fee. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a shock move for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard with the Gunners reluctant to let their star player leave after a brilliant season in which he played a huge part in their title push. (Daily Mail)

Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Mason Mount to join Manchester United as part of a summer overhaul being demanded by the manager. (Daily Telegraph)

Bayern Munich are prepared to pay a staggering package worth £95m to land Declan Rice from West Ham. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton are hoping to land up to £40m for captain James Ward-Prowse this summer despite their relegation, with West Ham leading the chase. (The Sun)

Roberto Firmino is waiting to see where he would fit in with Real Madrid's plans before taking a decision on moving to Spain. (Daily Mail)

James Maddison will lead a 10-player Leicester exodus this summer with a queue of Premier League clubs - including Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal - ready to snap him up. (Daily Mirror)