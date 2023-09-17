The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including a possible Paris Saint-Germain pursuit of Martin Ødegaard.
Jude Bellingham is on the verge of moving from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid - although both clubs are still haggling over the final fee. (The Sun)
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a shock move for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard with the Gunners reluctant to let their star player leave after a brilliant season in which he played a huge part in their title push. (Daily Mail)
Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Mason Mount to join Manchester United as part of a summer overhaul being demanded by the manager. (Daily Telegraph)
Bayern Munich are prepared to pay a staggering package worth £95m to land Declan Rice from West Ham. (Daily Mirror)
Southampton are hoping to land up to £40m for captain James Ward-Prowse this summer despite their relegation, with West Ham leading the chase. (The Sun)
Roberto Firmino is waiting to see where he would fit in with Real Madrid's plans before taking a decision on moving to Spain. (Daily Mail)
James Maddison will lead a 10-player Leicester exodus this summer with a queue of Premier League clubs - including Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal - ready to snap him up. (Daily Mirror)
Pep Guardiola called Neymar to enquire about his intentions ahead of the transfer window, according to reports. (The Sun)
Chelsea prospect Lewis Hall is being monitored by Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United midfielder Fred is attracting interest from Fulham. (Daily Mail)
Graham Potter is reportedly in talks to take over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. (The Sun)
Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is the latest wide player to fall under the gaze of Newcastle, who have also held discussions over the merits of Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs. (Daily Mail
AEK Athens warned that Celtic target Levi Garcia is not for sale at any price. Also, Celtic are showing interest in 20-goal Slovenia striker Zan Vipotnik, according to a report. (Scottish Sun)
Steven Naismith is edging closer to being appointed permanent Hearts boss. (Daily Record)