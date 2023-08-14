Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer in a deal that could see Eden Hazard go the other way (Daily Mirror).

There could be a bidding war though, as Newcastle are reportedly eyeing Kane and Neymar in a huge summer transfer window (Daily Star).

One of those teams previously linked was Manchester United, and they are "on the brink" of signing Napoli centre-back Min-Jae Kim, reports suggest (The Sun).

A potentially massive arrival, Sheikh Jassim will reportedly make an ambitious move to sign Kylian Mbappe if he takes over Manchester United this summer (Daily Star).

West Ham's hope of sparking a bidding war for captain Declan Rice is becoming a reality after United joined the race to land the England international (Daily Mail).

The Old Trafford club's pursuit of Mason Mount is set to trigger a transfer merry-go-round (The Sun).

Mount is preparing to say his goodbyes to Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the midfielder increasingly likely to leave his boyhood club this summer (Evening Standard).

In terms of further incomings at the club, Chelsea have reportedly informed Sporting that they are prepared to pay Manuel Ugarte's £52m release clause, as the Blues make a last-ditch effort to beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature (Daily Mail).