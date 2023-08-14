The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including a potential move abroad for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer in a deal that could see Eden Hazard go the other way (Daily Mirror).
There could be a bidding war though, as Newcastle are reportedly eyeing Kane and Neymar in a huge summer transfer window (Daily Star).
One of those teams previously linked was Manchester United, and they are "on the brink" of signing Napoli centre-back Min-Jae Kim, reports suggest (The Sun).
A potentially massive arrival, Sheikh Jassim will reportedly make an ambitious move to sign Kylian Mbappe if he takes over Manchester United this summer (Daily Star).
West Ham's hope of sparking a bidding war for captain Declan Rice is becoming a reality after United joined the race to land the England international (Daily Mail).
The Old Trafford club's pursuit of Mason Mount is set to trigger a transfer merry-go-round (The Sun).
Mount is preparing to say his goodbyes to Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the midfielder increasingly likely to leave his boyhood club this summer (Evening Standard).
In terms of further incomings at the club, Chelsea have reportedly informed Sporting that they are prepared to pay Manuel Ugarte's £52m release clause, as the Blues make a last-ditch effort to beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature (Daily Mail).
The Blues and Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Romeo Lavia, but Manchester City, his former club, are not in the running to sign the Southampton midfielder (The Times).
Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly being linked with a return to management with Ligue 1 side Nice (The Sun).
City are interested in Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister though, and Pep Guardiola will take on bitter rivals Liverpool in the summer scrap to land the World Cup winner (Daily Star).
That comes as Liverpool are set to miss out on at least £50m in prize money and participation fees because of their fifth-place Premier League finish (Daily Mirror).
Bayern Munich could still put the block on Lucas Hernandez's exit - despite reports he has agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun).
One other line involving PSG, as they are likely to sack manager Christophe Galtier and enter the race for Luis Enrique, according to reports (The Sun).
Tottenham have been forced to widen their managerial search to include Celtic's Ange Postecoglou after Arne Slot sent their hunt for Antonio Conte's successor back to square one (The Times).
Spurs and North London rivals are keen on signing promising young centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, according to reports (The Sun).
And finally, Nottingham Forest are ready to launch a summer move for Southampton striker Che Adams, according to reports (Daily Mail).