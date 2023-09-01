Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paper Talk - Mason Mount

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Keylor Navas

By Sporting Life
09:01 · THU May 25, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including the latest on Manchester United's approach of Mason Mount.

Manchester United will attempt to smooth negotiations with Tottenham by bidding as quickly as possible for Harry Kane this summer, while they are also preparing to step up their interest in Mason Mount (The Guardian). The Chelsea midfielder is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford and talks are expected between the two clubs in due course (The Athletic).

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term futures of John McGinn and Ollie Watkins with new contracts before the transfer window opens next month (Daily Telegraph).

Keylor Navas is set to stay in the Premier League - but not with Nottingham Forest (The Sun). It is in fact Chelsea that have been earmarked as a potential destination for the former Real Madrid stopper (Daily Express).

West Ham are increasingly likely to keep David Moyes as their manager and will back him by targeting Fulham's João Palhinha and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes this summer (The Guardian).

After three managers and a £600m transfer spend, Todd Boehly is reportedly set to step back from responsibilities at Chelsea (The Sun).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's impressive form in the second half of the season could see the English defender keep hold of his place at Manchester United, despite reports linking him with a move away in the past (Daily Mail).

Julen Lopetegui has been told that he will have to find some hidden gems in the transfer window if he wants to continue making progress at Wolves, amid ongoing discussions of the Spanish managers future at the Premier League club (The Times).

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Harry Kane and Neymar are among the star-studded list of Newcastle's transfer targets, according to reports (The Sun).

Marc Roca could be the first high-profile summer departure at Leeds after Real Betis reopened talks with his representatives over a potential transfer as the Whites face the sickening prospect of relegation to the Championship this weekend (Daily Express).

Arne Slot is ready to leave Feyenoord if Spurs can agree a compensation package for him with the Dutch champions (The Sun).

Casemiro has been vital to Manchester United's success
ALSO READ: Our preview and best bets of tonight's match between Manchester United and Chelsea

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS