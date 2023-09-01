Manchester United will attempt to smooth negotiations with Tottenham by bidding as quickly as possible for Harry Kane this summer, while they are also preparing to step up their interest in Mason Mount (The Guardian). The Chelsea midfielder is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford and talks are expected between the two clubs in due course (The Athletic).

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term futures of John McGinn and Ollie Watkins with new contracts before the transfer window opens next month (Daily Telegraph).

Keylor Navas is set to stay in the Premier League - but not with Nottingham Forest (The Sun). It is in fact Chelsea that have been earmarked as a potential destination for the former Real Madrid stopper (Daily Express).

West Ham are increasingly likely to keep David Moyes as their manager and will back him by targeting Fulham's João Palhinha and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes this summer (The Guardian).

After three managers and a £600m transfer spend, Todd Boehly is reportedly set to step back from responsibilities at Chelsea (The Sun).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's impressive form in the second half of the season could see the English defender keep hold of his place at Manchester United, despite reports linking him with a move away in the past (Daily Mail).

Julen Lopetegui has been told that he will have to find some hidden gems in the transfer window if he wants to continue making progress at Wolves, amid ongoing discussions of the Spanish managers future at the Premier League club (The Times).