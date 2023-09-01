Sporting Life
Paper Talk - Tottenham manager target Arne Slot holds Eredivisie title

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Arne Slot, Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling

By Sporting Life
08:44 · THU May 25, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including the latest on Tottenham's manager search.

Arne Slot will be the new Spurs manager if his agent Rafaela Pimenta can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract tomorrow (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are ready for a huge summer clearout with as many as nine players set to leave the club (The Sun).

Eddie Howe's Champions League-bound Newcastle are set for a £100m-plus boost in income to fuel their European challenge (Daily Mirror).

Julen Lopetegui is primed to hold further talks with the Wolves hierarchy this week amid growing uncertainty over his future (The Guardian).

Raheem Sterling could be one of a number of high-profile casualties from England head coach Gareth Southgate's squad on Wednesday (Daily Mail).

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has told Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo they can leave if they want to but hopes qualification for the Europa League will convince his biggest stars to stay at the Seagulls (The Sun).

Lewis Dunk has played his way back into the England reckoning after outperforming his Premier League rivals (Daily Mirror).

Joao Felix has indicated that he would love to stay at Chelsea beyond this summer (Daily Mirror).

West Ham are among several clubs who will look to prise £50m-rated Leicester star Harvey Barnes away from the Foxes this summer, with the Hammers also interested in James Ward-Prowse (Daily Mail).

Luton Town will demolish and rebuild an entire stand this summer to bring Kenilworth Road up to Premier League standards, if they beat Coventry in the play-off final (Daily Mail).

FOOTBALL TIPS