The shackles are off as Brighton host champions Manchester City, James Cantrill picks out two best bets.
2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 5/6 (10Bet)
0.5pts Pervis Estupinan to score or assist at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Fresh from their coronation, Manchester City head to the south coast to face Brighton in their penultimate game of the campaign.
Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant City's game with Chelsea was largely irrelevant but they beat them anyway to celebrate a third successive Premier League title and fifth of Pep Guardiola’s tenure.
Guardiola made nine changes from the side that breezed past Real Madrid in the Champions League, and with the FA Cup and that European final on the horizon he may opt for a similar approach in Brighton.
The Seagulls' 3-1 victory over Southampton all but secured a European spot - unless they lose their remaining two games, Aston Villa win theirs and there is a 16-goal swing in the Villains favour.
With the pressure off both sides, the goals could flow at the Amex which is why OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.
This has clicked in more than half of Roberto De Zerbi’s league games and Albion have scored in 26 of 30 top-flight games the Italian has overseen.
Brighton have been wild lately, either scoring or conceding three or more goals in six of their last seven. They hit Wolves for six and put three past Arsenal, while Everton put five past them, Newcastle four and Nottingham Forest three.
Considering City have only failed to score in two league games this term, away at Tottenham at Liverpool, they should create chances on Wednesday.
In a game that promises goals, PERVIS ESTUPINAN’s price TO SCORE OR ASSIST looks large.
It was not until recently that he broke his domestic duck, scoring and setting up another in a Man of the Match performance at The Emirates.
This took his tally to six assists for the campaign, meaning his G+A p90 average is 0.21.
The full-back threatened to add to that tally against Southampton at the weekend, having two efforts and completing three key passes, generating an expected goal involvement (xGI) of 0.26.
Over his last seven league games he has scored one, assisted two, missed three ‘big chances’ and had 12 shots.
The 5/1 about a goal or assist does represent value based on his seasonal average, but certainly appeals given his recent form.
Score prediction: Brighton 2-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1450 BST (22/05/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.