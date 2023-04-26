The shackles are off as Brighton host champions Manchester City, James Cantrill picks out two best bets.

Fresh from their coronation, Manchester City head to the south coast to face Brighton in their penultimate game of the campaign. Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant City's game with Chelsea was largely irrelevant but they beat them anyway to celebrate a third successive Premier League title and fifth of Pep Guardiola’s tenure. Guardiola made nine changes from the side that breezed past Real Madrid in the Champions League, and with the FA Cup and that European final on the horizon he may opt for a similar approach in Brighton.

This took his tally to six assists for the campaign, meaning his G+A p90 average is 0.21. The full-back threatened to add to that tally against Southampton at the weekend, having two efforts and completing three key passes, generating an expected goal involvement (xGI) of 0.26. Over his last seven league games he has scored one, assisted two, missed three ‘big chances’ and had 12 shots. The 5/1 about a goal or assist does represent value based on his seasonal average, but certainly appeals given his recent form.

