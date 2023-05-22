Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Manchester United to win to nil at 9/4 (Sky Bet, bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It was not too many seasons ago that a clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, in the penultimate game, would have decided the title race. That said, with silverware already secured, the League Cup, and local rivals Manchester City to play in the FA Cup final, Erik ten Hag’s maiden season in England has been a success. A point from their remaining two games will see Champions League football return to Old Trafford as well.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester United 3/5 | Draw 16/5 | Chelsea 4/1

There is nothing riding on this game for the Blues, who have been the third worse side in the division since Frank Lampard took temporary charge. Only basement boys Southampton and Leeds, who are 1/10 to be relegated, have taken fewer points than Chelsea (4). They have only won one of their last 12 games, losing eight over that period, which is why, financial clout aside, the visitors do not appeal at 4/1 on Thursday.

The Blues have been meagre on the road, scoring the fourth fewest (17) in the division, combine that with Manchester United’s home form, and it is difficult to see a way Chelsea return to the capital with anything. The Red Devils only home defeat was back on opening day. Ten Hag’s side has taken 42 fonts from the 48 available since. They have not conceded a league goal at Old Trafford since the start of February, keeping six clean sheets and winning five games to nil. This is why backing MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN TO NIL looks valuable here. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United to win to nil with Sky Bet

Manchester United v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 2pts Manchester United to win to nil at 9/4 (Sky Bet, bet365) Score prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1605 BST (22/05/23)