Need help with your Super 6 selections? We predict correct scores from across the Premier League's weekend matches.

Bournemouth v MANCHESTER UNITED

LIVERPOOL v Aston Villa

v Aston Villa Fulham v Crystal Palace DRAW

Nottingham Forest v ARSENAL

West Ham v Leeds DRAW

MANCHESTER CITY v Chelsea

Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester United 15:00 BST, Saturday Bournemouth's survival is a huge overachievement but Gary O'Neil's side will find things tough against a very motivated Manchester United side chasing a place in the top four. United got their bid back on track with a very solid 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend, limiting their opponents to just five shots equating to 0.40 xG. They can win by the same scoreline at the Vitality. The Cherries were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace last time out and struggled to create chances (xG: CRY 1.89 - 0.28 BOU). Up against a top team in need of a win, Bournemouth should struggle again.

Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa 15:00 BST, Saturday With a Champions League qualification spot still in play, Liverpool can be expected to extend their current seven-game Premier League win streak. Jürgen Klopp's men appear much better since the change in system, looking far less likely to concede chances and as threatening as usual going forward. Aston Villa still hold hopes for a place in Europe but are not in the same form that saw them vault up the table in March/April. They are capable of getting a goal at Anfield, though.

Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace 15:00 BST, Saturday With two wins in their last two league games, Fulham don't appear satisfied to just coast to an excellent top-half finish. The victories did come against Leicester and Southampton, however, teams without a shred of confidence at this point in the campaign. Crystal Palace should prove to be an opponent of higher difficulty, especially with the way the Eagles have been playing under Roy Hodgson, capable of create chances now after a barren spell in that area earlier this season.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Anything other than a win will ultimately end Arsenal's already very slim title chances, but three points at the City Ground is well within the realms of possibility. Undoubtedly short on confidence after the 3-0 Brighton beating last Sunday (xG: ARS 0.78 - 1.84 BHA), the Gunners have a good chance to rebound having been through a tough run of fixtures. Forest's 4-3 victory against Southampton (xG: FOR 1.99 - 3.57 SOU) and 2-2 draw with a checked-out Chelsea may have lifted them out of the drop zone but Steve Cooper's side still look extremely vulnerable from a defensive perspective.

West Ham 2-2 Leeds 13:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Leeds' proclivity to concede chances has continued under Sam Allardyce, though they have faced Manchester City and Newcastle in his two games in charge. Still, it's been the same for the majority of the season, so West Ham can be expected to test Joel Robles despite the short turnaround Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday. Allardyce's side did look an attacking threat last time out, however, scoring twice against one of the better defensive teams in the league. A score draw could be the way to go in an important match-up in the relegation fight.

Manchester City 3-0 Chelsea 16:30 BST, Sunday

Manchester City 3-0 Chelsea 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester City only need to match Arsenal's result to win yet another Premier League title, which seems a fairly easy task for a team that looks unstoppable on current form, especially at the Etihad. Chelsea have packed their holiday bags and clearly want this nightmare season to be over. Struggling to score goals across their 35 league matches (36 from 49.6 xG), it's easy to see Frank Lampard's side fail to test City in what could be the crowning moment.

