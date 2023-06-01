2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Genk vs Antwerp at 4/5 (Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City and Manchester United will met for the 189th occasion this weekend yet Saturday’s showdown will be the duos first-ever meeting in a major cup final.

City have been chalked up as understandable short-priced favourites. Pep Guardiola’s group are chasing a historic treble and have taken top honours in four of the past six renewals between the rivals. Although United secured a 2-1 success at Old Trafford in January, the Citizens have looked imperious in recent months and are difficult to dismiss.

However, Man City are unlikely to run away with a walkover win. These big occasions at Wembley rarely descend into high-scoring shootouts or one-sided thrashings with seven of the past 10 domestic cup finals paying-out for Under 2.5 Goals, and 16 of the most recent 25 FA Cup finales also producing a maximum of two strikes.

With that in-mind, MAN CITY TO WIN & UNDER 4.5 GOALS looks well worthy of an interest at 10/11 (1.91) quotes with Sky Bet.

Only two of the past 25 FA Cup finals have featured five or more goals, whilst the Citizens’ 6-0 destruction of Watford is the only occasion since 1979 a side has succeeded in an FA Cup final that delivered five goals or more.

The wager allows us to back the Citizens to win by a 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 2-1 or 3-1 scoreline on Saturday and that holds plenty of appeal considering Man Utd’s struggles when facing elite opposition outside of Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s troops returned W0-D1-L7 at top-nine finishers, whilst the Red Devils went off as outsiders against Brighton at Wembley.