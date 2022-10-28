The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Liverpool's pursuit of a midfielder.
Liverpool are weighing up a move for Brighton central midfielder Moises Caidedo with a £42m offer being touted (The Sun). The Reds are also pondering a move for Sheffield United's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge as they weigh up their options (Daily Mail).
The Merseysiders also look like they will allow Sepp van der Berg to leave on loan as they look to prepare him for first team football for the future with the youngster set to join Schalke (The Times).
Manchester United are still waiting to see what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo as Jorge Mendes is making last ditch attempts with Chelsea as he has re-opened talks with the London club to find Champions League football for the Portuguese forward (Daily Star). Mendes is also looking at Napoli or Sporting as they look like the most likely options (The Independent). Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's current teammates reportedly celebrated when they learned that the forward wanted to leave the club this summer (Daily Mirror).
It looks unlikely that Man Utd will attain any more incomings following on from the arrivals of Martin Dubravka and Antony (Daily Telegraph). However, we could see some outgoings with West Ham and Crystal Palace both making approaches for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Athletic).
Barcelona and Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of USA international Sergino Dest with a swap deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka being touted (Daily Mirror).
The Red Devils are also tracking Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley and are keeping tabs on the midfielder (Manchester Evening News).
Chelsea could be in for a hectic week as they look to attain some new faces as they make way in their squad with Ross Barkley's contract at the Blues being mutually terminated with Rangers showing an interest (The Sun).
Chelsea are also in talks with Ajax over a potential loan for Hakim Ziyech with the London club set to pay a large portion of the Moroccan's wages (The Independent). However, Ajax have grown frustrated over the negotiations and have moved their attentions to Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos (Daily Mail).
After being touted with a loan it now looks like Christian Pulisic is now set to stay at Chelsea this summer (The Athletic).
Chelsea are also still hopeful of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming through the door this summer as they believe they can lower the striker's demands before the window shuts (Daily Telegraph).
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could be set to make a few waves in the transfer market still with the Gunners eyeing up Shakhtar Donetsk's future star Mykhaylo Mudryk (The Sun). Meanwhile the North Londoners are also on alert over Marcos Asensio's situation with Newcastle also keeping tabs on the Spanish international (Daily Express).
Tottenham are still progressing their talks to sign Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco (Daily Telegraph).
Wolves have turned down an £8.5m offer for Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Everton (The Sun).
AC Milan and former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could be on his way back to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle displaying an interest (The Sun).
Fulham have now agreed a deal with PSG for their long-term left back Layvin Kurzawa (Daily Mail).
Southampton have put in a €25m (£21.4m) bid for PSV's Cody Gakpo which has since been rejected (Daily Telegraph).
Leeds have been dealt a blow in their hunt of Hee-Chan Hwang with talks stalling due to club being hesitant of selling Jack Harrison to Newcastle to fund the move (Daily Express).
PSG are tracking N'Golo Kante's contract situation after Thomas Tuchel was uncertain over the future of the World Cup winner (The Times).
Crystal Palace have stepped up their efforts to bring Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst with a £27m bid being tabled to Chelsea (The Times).
Celtic are moving to revive their interest in St Mirren wonderkid Dylan Reid (Scottish Sun).
Wantaway Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has been offered to Fenerbahce by his agent (Scottish Sun).