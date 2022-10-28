ALSO READ: Our experts select their best bets from across the midweek slate of Premier League fixtures

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Brighton central midfielder Moises Caidedo with a £42m offer being touted (The Sun). The Reds are also pondering a move for Sheffield United's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge as they weigh up their options (Daily Mail).

The Merseysiders also look like they will allow Sepp van der Berg to leave on loan as they look to prepare him for first team football for the future with the youngster set to join Schalke (The Times).

Manchester United are still waiting to see what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo as Jorge Mendes is making last ditch attempts with Chelsea as he has re-opened talks with the London club to find Champions League football for the Portuguese forward (Daily Star). Mendes is also looking at Napoli or Sporting as they look like the most likely options (The Independent). Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's current teammates reportedly celebrated when they learned that the forward wanted to leave the club this summer (Daily Mirror).

It looks unlikely that Man Utd will attain any more incomings following on from the arrivals of Martin Dubravka and Antony (Daily Telegraph). However, we could see some outgoings with West Ham and Crystal Palace both making approaches for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Athletic).

Barcelona and Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of USA international Sergino Dest with a swap deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka being touted (Daily Mirror).

The Red Devils are also tracking Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley and are keeping tabs on the midfielder (Manchester Evening News).

Chelsea could be in for a hectic week as they look to attain some new faces as they make way in their squad with Ross Barkley's contract at the Blues being mutually terminated with Rangers showing an interest (The Sun).

Chelsea are also in talks with Ajax over a potential loan for Hakim Ziyech with the London club set to pay a large portion of the Moroccan's wages (The Independent). However, Ajax have grown frustrated over the negotiations and have moved their attentions to Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos (Daily Mail).