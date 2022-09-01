Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha could join Chelsea before the deadline while the Blues want Trevoh Chaloboh and Kepa Arrizabalaga to stay at the club despite interest - Wales defender Ethan Ampadu is closing to joining Serie A side Spezia Calcio on a season-long loan, though. (Daily Mail).

One player who could leave permanently is Hakim Ziyech, with Ajax aiming to re-sign him as a replacement for Antony, who is closing on a move to Manchester United (Mail).

Meanwhile United have 'failed' in an attempt to hijack Chelsea's move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but according to reports Cristiano Ronaldo could still join Chelsea as his agent works hard to make a move happen (Daily Mirror, The Sun) .

Cody Gakpo says Manchester United are still trying to sign him from PSV (Mirror).

Liverpool are attempting to sign Ruben Neves before the deadline but Wolves boss Bruno Lage has said he is "99 per cent" Neves will stay (Daily Express).

The Reds are also being linked with Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge (Mirror).

Willy Boly is likely to leave Wolves though after refusing to be on the bench for Sunday's draw with Newcastle as he targets a move to Nottingham Forest (Mail).

Aston Villa want to sign West Ham defender Craig Dawson as they look to solve a centre-back shortage at the club (Mail).

Burnley have made an approach for Villa teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka, whose brother Carney joined Chelsea for £20m earlier this month (Mail).

Edinson Cavani is set to join Valencia on a free transfer (The Sun).

Leicester and Everton are battling it out to sign former West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest are hoping to sign former Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier (Guardian).

Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks will leave Spurs this week with the pair set to join Atletico Madrid and Sampdoria on loan respectively (Evening Standard).

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is targeting two more deals, with Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten a potential loan signing (Scottish Sun).