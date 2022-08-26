A PSG bid thought to be worth £59m for 'unsettled' midfielder Bernardo Silva has been rejected by Manchester City (The Times). Pep Guardiola is also reluctant to let Cole Palmer leave the club following interest from Borussia Dortmund for a loan move (The Sun).

Despite being offered a chance to sign Marco Asensio (Daily Telegraph), Manchester United are ready to test Ajax's resolve over Antony with a bid close to their valuation for the winger (The Times).

Reports in France suggest United have been rebuffed in late efforts to sign Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard (The Sun).

It is understood that Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech would prefer a move to Tottenham, with the Moroccan 'desperate' to leave Chelsea (Daily Star).

Barcelona's Memphis Depay could secure a surprise switch back to Manchester United after a proposed move to Juventus fell through (Daily Express). That comes after United poured cold water on a reported return to Sporting for Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mail).

In further United news, Newcastle have held further talks with the club over a deal to send goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to Old Trafford on loan (Daily Mail).

Rennes and Roma are in talks to sign Foxes midfielder Boubakary Soumare as Leicester weigh up a loan move for Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, a possible replacement for Wesley Fofana should he leave (Daily Mail).

Fulham and Lazio are interested in signing out-of-favour Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon on loan (Daily Mail).

West Ham have reportedly seen a bid worth almost £50m rebuffed by Lyon for Lucas Paqueta (The Times).