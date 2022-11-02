Manchester United have made an £8m move for their once-upon-a-time flop Memphis Depay five years after he left the club (Daily Star).

The Antony move is edging closer by the day with the Brazilian now on the cusp of an £84m reunion with ex-coach Erik ten Hag (The Sun).

James Garner is a name that could be on his way out with the promising midfielder set to be available for £14m with numerous clubs in the chase (The Sun).

United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp. The goalkeeper, part of their Europa League winning campaign last term, is set to only be available for £21m which has reportedly put off the Red Devils (Daily Telegraph).

Ten Hag and co are also eyeing up Newcastle United's now second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (Daily Mail).

Prolific Lyon forward, Moussa Dembele has rejected yet another contract offer from the French giants as speculation around a move to Old Trafford intensifies (Daily Mirror).