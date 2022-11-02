The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including the latest on Manchester United's tricky summer.
Manchester United have made an £8m move for their once-upon-a-time flop Memphis Depay five years after he left the club (Daily Star).
The Antony move is edging closer by the day with the Brazilian now on the cusp of an £84m reunion with ex-coach Erik ten Hag (The Sun).
James Garner is a name that could be on his way out with the promising midfielder set to be available for £14m with numerous clubs in the chase (The Sun).
United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp. The goalkeeper, part of their Europa League winning campaign last term, is set to only be available for £21m which has reportedly put off the Red Devils (Daily Telegraph).
Ten Hag and co are also eyeing up Newcastle United's now second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (Daily Mail).
Prolific Lyon forward, Moussa Dembele has rejected yet another contract offer from the French giants as speculation around a move to Old Trafford intensifies (Daily Mirror).
Newcastle set to finally splash the cash with a move for Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak on the table, believed to be in the region of £60m (The Times).
Newcastle are also interested in Ajax star Edson Alvarez as they look to spend their large budget (The Sun).
Chelsea might have to use Connor Gallagher or Armando Broja as makeweights on loan in their pursuit of Anthony Gordon (The Sun).
The Blues have also signalled out Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba as an alternative to Wesley Fofana should they fail to bring him to Stamford Bridge (Daily Express).
Bayer Leverkusen also have a strong interest of acquiring the services of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as they look towards a loan deal for the Ghanaian (Daily Telegraph).
RB Leipzig have now joined the race alongside Inter for the signing of Trevoh Chalobah on loan (Daily Mail).
Both north London clubs are being linked with a move for Lyon and Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta with Arsenal and Tottenham joining the race for his signature (Daily Express).
The Gunners have also set their sights on Pedro Neto but fear that the Wolves winger would cost too much in the current market (Daily Telegraph).
Arsenal also look to have some outgoings still to come this summer as they have offered West Ham the chance to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles (The Sun).
Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper are still not done as they look to sign ex-Spurs defender Serge Aurier who is currently a free agent (The Sun).
Everton have now put in a formal bid for Blackburn and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz as they also look to sign James Garner from Man Utd (The Times).
Aston Villa have been given the chance to sign PSG and Senegal centre back Abdou Diallo as they now scramble for defensive cover after Diego Carlos' long term injury (Daily Mail).
Ajax are interested in securing a return for Hakim Ziyech if the Antony to Manchester United deal goes through (The Guardian).
Brian Brobbey turned down the opportunity to sign for Manchester United this summer in favour of a return to his boyhood club Ajax (Daily Mail).
Sunderland have opened talks with PSG for Celtic target Edouard Michut (Daily Mail).
Ander Herrera's time at PSG is drawing to a close with the Spanish midfielder likely to return to his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao as PSG look like they will terminate his contract imminently (Daily Mirror).
Sevilla are interested in Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos as the Colombian forward looks desperate for a move away this summer (Daily Record).